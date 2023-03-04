No. 24 Texas Tech baseball bounced back with a 10-7 over Michigan Saturday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Sophomore left-handed pitcher Mason Molina recorded a career-high 11 strikeouts in six innings of work.
Molina had his way with the Wolverines early, striking out the side in the top of the first inning. The sophomore had plenty of run support and was able to work around a three-run third inning by the Wolverines.
The Red Raiders jumped on Michigan starter Chase Allen with six runs in the first three innings. Redshirt freshman third baseman Kevin Bazzell put the Red Raiders in front with an RBI groundout in the bottom of the first inning, and junior second baseman Austin Green followed with an RBI single.
Tech poured on three more runs in the second, including an RBI double from freshman right fielder Gage Harrelson and an RBI triple from Green.
Green reached on four of his five plate appearances in the win, including a pair of triples, as his batting averaged ticked up to .429.
Michigan’s pitcher Noah Rennard slowed down the Red Raider when he entered the game in the bottom of the third inning, as the Wolverine worked four innings of one-run ball in relief.
Michigan chipped away with three runs on the scoreboard in the top of the third inning, as second baseman Ted Burton struck a two-run single and and left fielder Tito Flores added an RBI single to make it a 6-3 Tech lead.
The Red Raiders poured in four more runs in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings to create much-needed distance from the Wolverines. Michigan tacked on three more runs in the top of the ninth inning, but the Red Raiders held on for a bounce-back 10-7 win.
Junior right-handed pitcher Jase Lopez recorded the final out and earned in his first save of the season in the win.
Tech will face off against Texas A&M on Sunday to conclude the Shriners Children’s College Classic. The first pitch is set for 7 p.m.
