No. 24 Texas Tech baseball blew out Western Illinois, 14-8, Sunday afternoon at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park, as the Red Raiders swept their second straight series to open the 2023 season. In a gusty day that featured a plethora of base runners, Tech exploded for 13 runs in the third and fourth innings en route to its eighth straight win.
Tech head coach Tim Tadlock remained humble following his team's 55-run performance on the weekend.
"I don't think we want to toot our own horn too much, just go up there and have good at-bats, try to extend innings," Tadlock said. " Obviously the win had a little bit of a factor today ... I think guys are working very hard at trying to get to the right spot offensively and defensively."
Tech opted against its expected Sunday starter, senior right-handed pitcher Bo Blessie, and went with sophomore right-handed pitcher Kyle Robinson in the series finale.
Tadlock touched on Blessie's status moving forward, adding that he'd be in line to start in the upcoming series against Air Force if he's ready.
"We'll see, we're just gonna be day-to-day," Tadlock said. "We just wanted to push him back a day. He was a little sore after the first start and felt like it was the right thing to do."
Lineups for today’s series finale between Western Illinois and No. 24 #TexasTech.Sophomore RHP Kyle Robinson gets the start as the Red Raiders go for their second straight sweep. Robinson lasted just two innings in Tech’s season opener vs. Gonzaga. pic.twitter.com/S0YiqqBwTd— Chris Williams (@ChrisWilliamsDT) February 26, 2023
After lasting two innings in the series opener against Gonzaga, Robinson maneuvered through four innings Leathernecks. After a clean 1-2-3 first inning, the sophomore surrendered four runs in the second, all with two outs.
As the Tech bats erupted in the third and fourth innings, Robinson settled in on the mound, allowing just one base runner during the stretch. He left after the fourth inning, allowing four runs on five hits while striking out four; his ERA slightly dipped to 10.50 after the performance.
"I thought he was really good in the first, in the second he was really good, he gets two outs and they string some good at-bats together," Tadlock said. "Really what you want him to do is execute pitches and pitch with some conviction, no matter what the outs are, no matter what the situation is."
Junior left-handed pitcher Ryan Free completed two clean innings in relief of Robinson, but his final line was hurt by a bases-clearing double from Derek Botaletto in the top of the fourth inning.
Right-handed pitchers Andrew Devine and Damian Bravo finished the job for Tech, as the duo combined for three shutout innings.
Western Illinois starter Aron Harrington had his way with the Tech lineup until a disastrous third inning flipped the game on its head. The Red Raiders quickly loaded the bases with a pair of singles and a hit-by-pitch, and junior second baseman Austin Green cut the Leathernecks' lead to two with a two-run double to shallow left field.
Sophomore first baseman Gavin Kash tied the game with a two-run single up the middle, and sophomore catcher Hudson White proplled the Red Raiders in front with a three-run home run to left-center field, his first of the season.
Freshman right-fielder Gage Harrelson added an eighth run with an RBI fielder's choice off Western Illinois reliever Jackson Burk, capping a six-hit, eight-run third inning for Tech.
Junior center fielder Dillon Carter extended Tech's lead to double digits with an RBI double in the bottom of the sixth inning. Carter finished the weekend 9-14 with seven RBIs, including a 2-4, three-RBI performance in the finale. His offensive improvement has caught the eye of his peers, especially those who witnessed his .199 batting average a season ago.
"Last year, (Carter) struggled, but this offseason he worked his tail off," sophomore catcher Hudson White said. "He really put a lot of time and effort, and he can tell you that too. He just worked his butt off offensively and he's seeing the rewards for that now. It's really good to see."
The Leathernecks scored the final five runs to soften the final score, but the Red Raiders enjoyed a relatively stress-free 14-8 victory. The team will head into their midweek series against Air Force 8-0, with the two-game series set to begin Tuesday at Rip Griffin Park.
