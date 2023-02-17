Baseball returned to Lubbock Friday afternoon, as No. 24 Texas Tech downed the visiting Gonzaga Bulldogs, 7-4, at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park. Transfer infielders Gavin Kash and Austin Green accounted for six of Tech's seven runs in the victory.
Throwing out today’s first pitch are a few members of the 2022 Red Raiders:Parker KellyKurt WilsonCole Stilwell pic.twitter.com/PJ5ReNJTLl— Chris Williams (@ChrisWilliamsDT) February 17, 2023
The Bulldogs got to Tech starter Kyle Robinson immediately, as centerfielder Enzo Apodaca belted the sophomore's first pitch of the afternoon off the wall in left-center field for a leadoff triple.
Second baseman Savier Pinales scored Apodaca with an RBI groundout on the following at-bat, and Gonzaga added a second run on an error by Tech second baseman Austin Green later in the inning.
Robinson lasted just one more frame, as the right-hander was pulled after surrendering a two-run home run to Gonzaga first baseman Brian Kalmer with no outs in the top of the third inning. The sophomore ended his first collegiate start with a final line of five hits, four runs (three earned), one strikeout and one a walk in two innings of work.
Despite the short outing, Tech head coach Tim Tadlock said he saw positives in Robinson's performance.
"I thought Kyle had great presence, thought he threw the ball in the strike zone" head coach Tim Tadlock said. "(Gonzaga) has an older lineup, and they did a great job against him ... he'd probably like to command the spin a little better ... Kyle's gonna be one of those guys that we're gonna lean on."
Sophomore right-handed pitcher Brendan Girton relieved Robinson on the mound, and efficiently shut out the Bulldogs for the next six innings. Girton was credited with the win after striking out six while allowing one hit in his season debut.
"I came in with the mindset of 'keep my team in it'," Girton said. "I knew we were gonna score runs, you watch any games in the fall or coming up on the season, we were going off. Our guys can hit, so I knew if I just kept us in it, we'd stand a chance."
The Red Raiders responded to Gonzaga's early scoring, as junior Austin Green had an impactful day at the plate following his first-inning error. The lefty shortstop cut the Bulldogs' lead in half after scoring centerfielder Gage Harrelson on error in the bottom of the first inning, and later tied the game with a three-run home run off Gonzaga starter Owen Wild in the bottom of the third.
Sophomore first baseman Gavin Kash put Tech in front with a two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning, as he finished his Red Raider debut 2-3 with three RBIs, including a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh inning.
#TexasTech 1B and former Texas Longhorn Gavin Kash on playing at Dan Law Field as a Red Raider: pic.twitter.com/fXREWpR4St— Chris Williams (@ChrisWilliamsDT) February 17, 2023
Kash said having a consistent mindset led to his consistent day at the plate
"Just going back to the approach, that's all its about, honestly, for everybody to do good," Kash said. "I feel like my approach today was really good and I really tried sticking to it."
Junior right-handed pitcher Josh Sanders finished the job with a scoreless ninth inning, as the Red Raiders opened the series with an 8-4 win. The Red Raiders and Bulldogs continue their four-game set tomorrow at 1 p.m.
