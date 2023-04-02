In a chippy series finale between two interstate rivals, No, 22 Texas Tech outlasted TCU, 10-5, to clinch the series Sunday at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park. The win improved the Red Raiders to 4-5 in Big 12 play, with their next conference bout coming April 14 against Oklahoma in Norman.
The game featured two ejected Horned Frogs and numerous warnings from home plate umpire AJ Wendel. Third baseman and Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year Brayden Taylor was tossed in the top of the fourth inning after slamming his bat in frustration after a called strike three, while head coach Kirk Saarloos was ran after chirping to Wendel following a mound visit.
Despite the ejections, Tech head coach Tim Tadlock said the finale wasn't overly tense compared to other games he's been involved in.
"It was actually not bad at all. Both dugouts were really good. I think both teams had good intent on playing the game the right way," Tadlock said. "There's always a little (tension) because you're competing, but it wasn't anything out of the ordinary."
@AJ_DonWilliams asked Nolen Hester and Ryan Free about the chippy-ness between TCU and #TexasTech on Sunday.The series finale saw TCU third baseman Brayden Taylor and head coach Kirk Saarloos ejected. “Just two Big 12 teams trying to win,” says Hester. pic.twitter.com/fkVcq0Fc2y— Chris Williams (@ChrisWilliamsDT) April 2, 2023
Much of the chatter came during sophomore Trendan Parish's time on the mound. The right-hander allowed the first four Horned Frogs to reach base to begin his third career start, but limited the damage to three first-inning runs.
Parish settled in and tossed three consecutive scorless frames to end his day, throwing a career-high 95 pitches in the process.
"Guy's just a fireball," junior reliever Ryan Free said of Parish. "He goes out there and you expect competitive pitches and competitive innings no matter what situation he's in. That's why I love him out there, he always competes."
Freshman Cade McGarrh replaced Parish to start the fifth, but walked one batter before Free took over for the next three innings. TCU scored two runs with Free on the bump — a fielder's choice RBI from shortstop Anthony Silva and a sacrifice fly from first baseman David Bishop — before handing it off to junior right-hander Brandon Beckel for the final two innings.
Beckel lowered his ERA to 0.50 with the two scorless frames, while picking up his second career save in the process.
The Red Raiders took control following TCU's first-inning burst, as they posted six unanswered runs off TCU starter Cam Brown, who enetered the game with a 2.08 ERA before seeing it jump to 3.48 after the start.
"Really, the key is just having good at bats and trying to extend them. It might not be might not be the guy gets a hit, but if you're winning pitches it definitely helps," Tadlock said. "(Brown)'s a good arm, and so yeah, you're obviously proud of the way the guys handled that."
The Horned Frogs cut their deficit to one with a run in the fifth and sixth innings, but senior left fielder Nolen Hester gave the Red Raiders some cushion with a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth, his first long ball in a Tech uniform.
"Wind kind of got a hold of it. I'm not gonna say I have a lot of juice and hit the ball out, but luckily that one got out. It was pretty fun," Hester said.
Sophomore first baseman Gavin Kash added an RBI single later in the inning, and the Red Raiders struck for their ninth and 10th runs in the eighth inning. In total, Tech's lineup featured six multi-hit performances, led by three from freshman center fielder Gage Harrelson.
Tim Tadlock on the #TexasTech offense today, which put up 10 runs on 15 hits and featured five multi-hit performances. pic.twitter.com/2h6qnIkl40— Chris Williams (@ChrisWilliamsDT) April 2, 2023
Notably, Harrelson finished his third career Big 12 series 9-16 with seven RBIs while enjoying a 11-22 showing at the plate in his last four games. He also finished a home run shy of the cycle in the series finale.
"The further and the more established our lineup has gotten, we're seeing people develop and progress at really, really quick speeds," Hester said. "I think the further and deeper we go into the season, I think the deeper our lineup gets."
The Red Raiders will continue their home stretch Tuesday against Abilene Christian, before quickly turning around for a three-game set against North Dakota State starting Thursday.
