Texas Tech head coach Tim Tadlock caught himself marveling at the box score after the No. 22 Red Raiders' nearly four-hour series opener against TCU Friday night at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park.
36 combined runs. 33 combined hits. Seven combined errors. And, most-importantly for Tadlock's group, a much-needed 20-16 win over the Horned Frogs, which snapped the Red Raiders' four-game losing streak.
"(I'd) really like to thank everybody for coming out, thank the people that did stay," Tadlock said after the Red Raiders' 18th home win of the season. "You know, I wouldn't have blamed you for leaving, at certain points in there."
Tech fell behind 8-0 entering the bottom of the second inning of a chilly series opener, as the Horned Frogs lineup, with the help of a pair of miscues from the Red Raider defense, rattled Tech starter Brendan Girton for six second-inning runs.
Tadlock stuck by his Friday night starter, and Girton muscled through 4.1 innings while tossing a season-high 98 pitches.
"I'm really proud of (Girton)," Tadlock said. "He really sucked it up an gave us a good five innings. We didn't help him any, but he competed like crazy for the four and a third (innings). Really proud of the way he handled the whole thing."
The Tech lineup was more than alive in the team's first home game in 12 days, totaling a season-high 20 hits. Sophomore first baseman Gavin Kash led the way with four hits, including a pair of solo home runs, while sophomore catcher Hudson White (five RBIs), freshman center fielder Gage Harrelson (four RBIs) and freshman shortstop Tracer Lopez all recorded three hits.
Down 16-10 entering the seventh inning stretch, the Red Raiders exploded for nine runs in the frame to gain their first lead of the night. Eight of the nine came with two outs, including left fielder Nolen Hester's go-ahead two-run double, as TCU reliever Ben Abeldt struggled to escape the inning.
"When it was five (run deficit) a few times, you're like 'man, you're right there'," Tadlock said. "The guys seemed to be excited about playing, excited about playing nine innings. Seemed to be, again, trying to do what you need to do to win the game."
Kash added an insurance run via a solo homer the following, his team-high 11th of the year, while junior right-hander Brandon Beckel posted the only two shutout frames for Tech in the eighth and ninth innings.
Fresh off a four-game suspension, Beckel picked up right where he left off and struck out five of the seven batters he faced, as his ERA dipped to 0.56 following the outing.
"Fun to get (Beckel) back in a game," Tadlock said. "We needed to get him in the game tonight either way, and it's good that he came in and put a couple zeroes up."
The Red Raiders improved to 3-4 in Big 12 play with the win, and look to take the series Saturday at 2 p.m. Sophomore lefty Mason Molina (2-1, 2.93 ERA) is the projected starter.
