No. 22 Texas Tech baseball bounced back from an 8-1 drubbing in the series opener against North Dakota State Friday night and earned two wins Saturday at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park to take the series over the Bison.
The Red Raiders scored eight runs in both games and benefitted from strong starting pitching, as sophomores Mason Molina and Trendan Parish both threw at least five innings against the Bison.
The day was marred by an injury to sophomore right fielder Owen Washburn in game one of the doubleheader, which he sustained after diving for a fly ball in the top of the sixth inning. Tech head coach Tim Tadlock described the injury as a dislocated elbow.
"That'll be a while," Tadlock said.
Game one
After being limited to one run off four hits in Friday's series opener, the Red Raiders looked set for another quiet day offensively against NDSU starter Tristen Roehrich. The senior right-hander cruised through three no-hit innings before being tagged for four runs in the third inning.
Center fielder Gage Harrelson kicked off the surge with a leadoff triple off the left-center field wall, and the speedy freshman came around to score after Bison left fielder Terrell Huggins had trouble picking up the ball. Sophomore right fielder Owen Washburn added a sacrifice fly four batters later, and senior second baseman Zac Vooletich capped off the scoring with his first home run of the year, a two-run blast to give the Red Raiders a 4-0 lead.
Vooletich went 2-3 in his third start of the season and played a clean game at second base, his first start of the year in the position. He continued his strong play into the series finale, where he grabbed two more hits and stole his first two bases of the season.
"Just try to do my best to stay ready and, fortunately, things went my way today," Vooletich said.
The Red Raiders struck for three more in the bottom of the sixth inning, including a two-out, two-run double from third baseman Kevin Bazzell. The two-bagger was Bazzell's Big 12-leading 16th of the year and the second of two hits for the redshirt freshman.
A week after surrendering a career-high seven earned runs against TCU, sophomore lefty Mason Molina had a bounce-back start against the Bison. Molina worked around traffic throughout 5.1 innings of two-hit ball and exited the game with the Red Raiders in front, 5-0.
Molina was tagged with an earned run after reliever Brandon Beckel surrendered an RBI groundout later in the sixth inning, but his ERA dipped to 4.02 after the outing.
Beckel surrendered his first earned run since March 11 in the seventh inning, as Lubbock native Dallan Quigley plated the Bison's second run of the game with an RBI single to shallow center field.
Freshman lefty Zach Erdman replaced Beckel to start the eighth inning, but he only mustered one out as the Bison tagged him for three runs. Junior right-hander Jase Lopez relieved him with runners on second and third, but Lopez recorded back-to-back strikeouts to limit further damage.
Junior lefty Ryan Free slammed the door with a scoreless ninth inning, earning his first career save in the process. The 8-5 win improved the Red Raiders to 21-10 and also served as Tadlock's 400th win as the Red Raiders' head coach.
Saturday’s wins marked No. 400 and 401 for Tim Tadlock as #TexasTech head coach. He’s one of two in program history to reach that threshold (Larry Hays - 550).“We’ve had a lot of really good baseball players and, obviously, we’ve had a good staff and lot of good support.” pic.twitter.com/PpQxDtfBEG— Chris Williams (@ChrisWilliamsDT) April 9, 2023
Game two
Junior Trendan Parish got the ball for Tech in the series finale, his second straight weekend start and third on the season overall. He ran into trouble in the second, where he surrendered the game's first two runs, but settled in to give the Red Raiders a career night.
His five innings pitched were a career high and he matched his career high with five strikeouts.
Trendan Parish on his six-inning start against North Dakota State, which helped #TexasTech clinch the series against the Bison. pic.twitter.com/tOoQUORvzr— Chris Williams (@ChrisWilliamsDT) April 9, 2023
Sophomore right-hander Kyle Robinson followed Parish with three perfect innings to end the finale, adding three strikeouts and earning his first career save in the process.
"Trendan commanded the ball really good ... Kyle threw ball good, and he a probably made it look a little easier than it probably was. That was good to see," Tadlock said. "Every time a guy throws good, it effects the next day. And with games coming Monday and Tuesday, that's handy that they were efficient."
Tech couldn't get much going against NDSU starter Parker Puetz, who surrendered one run in his four innings of work. The Red Raiders opened the floodgates once he was pulled before the start of the fifth inning, tagging reliever Carson Jacobs for four runs in the frame.
Harrelson ignited the rally with a game-tying RBI single and sophomore first baseman Gavin Kash finished it with a go-ahead three-run blast over the left-center field wall, his 13th home run of the year.
That gave Tech enough cushion to cruise to an 8-3 series-clinching victory. The Red Raiders now shift their focus to two-game battle against No. 7 Stanford in California starting Monday and Tuesday before returning to conference play Friday against Oklahoma.
"It's important to try and grab those two going into conference because if we win those two we start rolling," Parish said. "This team plays a lot of so-called streaky, and when we get hot, we're hard to beat."
