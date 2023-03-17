Gavin Kash was 0-5 entering the 10th inning of No. 22 Texas Tech's Big 12 opener against No. 12 Oklahoma State.
The NCAA leader in hits put that stat-line behind him with a conveniently placed two-out double that Cowboys left fielder Nolan Schubart misjudged, allowing third baseman Kevin Bazzell to score the winning run in the Red Raiders' 8-7 win Friday night at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park.
Sophomore catcher Hudson White, who was in the on-deck circle, described his point-of-view during the final at-bat of the night.
"Off the bat, I thought it was gonna just be a fly ball to left, and I was like 'Alright, we're about to go into the 11th (inning)'," White said. "Then I saw the left fielder overrun it and I was like 'Here we go' then he dropped it."
Madness.@Gavinkash6 | #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/PfFfBMwvBc— Texas Tech Baseball (@TTU_Baseball) March 18, 2023
Trailing 7-3 for the sixth and seven innings, Tech quickly erased the deficit during an eventful eighth inning. Big 12 ERA leader Isaac Stebens issued a one-out walk to sophomore right fielder Owen Washburn, Tech freshman Tracer Lopez laid down a bunt single and Stebens' pitch to pinch hitter Ryan Brome barely brushed the sophomore's elbow to load the bases with one out.
OSU right-hander Michael Benzor replaced Stebens and walked in a run, drawing MLB prospect Nolan McLean out of the bullpen. The Red Raiders got to the righty immediately, as third baseman Kevin Bazzell drilled a two-run single to shallow center field to make it a 7-6 ballgame, and second baseman Austin Green drilled an RBI single over the glove of OSU second baseman Roc Riggio to tie the game at seven.
"I think we just kept playing and kept going at it," White said. "It's nine innings, gotta play the full nine."
Fellow reliever Ethan Coombes, who had pitched 2.2 innings entering Friday, set the stage the Red Raiders' rally with two scoreless frames, striking out a season-high five batters in his fourth appearance of the year. Coombes' performance set up sophomore Ryan Free, who retired all six batters he faced in his two innings of work.
Coombes said he had additional motivation Friday, as Oklahoma State contacted him as a graduate transfer out of Lubbock Christian University, but the transfer to Stillwater "didn't work out."
"It was awesome," Coombes said of his first taste of Big 12 baseball. "I have a little bad blood with them ... it was really good to throw against them in the first Big 12 game. I was absolutely loving every moment of it."
The Red Raiders took advantage of three Oklahoma State errors in the win, as their first three runs were unearned.
"We probably had some luck in there," Tech head coach Tim Tadlock said.
Bazzell led the way offensively with three hits, while shortstop Tracer Lopez made his presence known defensively with a pair of impressive putouts in the ninth inning.
The victory extended Tech's win streak over the Cowboys to six games, which the Red Raiders will look to continue Saturday at 2 p.m. Sophomore lefty Mason Molina is expected to get the ball for Tech.
