Texas Tech baseball found itself on the wrong side of a walk-off knock for the third straight game, as the No. 22 Red Raiders fell to New Mexico, 11-10, Tuesday afternoon at Santa Ana Star Field in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Tech has now lost two road straight contests to the Lobos; UNM walked off a 11-10 win in April of 2022 after scoring four runs in the bottom of the ninth inning.
Just as they did a year ago, the Lobos came back from a multi-run deficit to pick up their second ranked win of the season and split the season series with the Red Raiders. Down 10-8 entering the bottom of the seventh, UNM scored two runs in the frame before catcher Jake Holland's game-winning solo home run in the ninth.
The Red Raiders took a late lead with a three-run seventh inning, their first time in front since plating four runs in the game's opening frame. Redshirt freshman third baseman Kevin Bazzell capped the scoring with a go-ahead two-run single, his season-high fifth hit of the day.
Bazzell finished 5-5 with a season-high four RBIs and three doubles, with each of his extra-base hits coming on his first three plate appearances.
After being shut out for three consecutive frames, the Lobos quickly tied the game in the bottom of the seventh with runs off two different Tech arms; shortstop Chase Weissenborn struck a two-out RBI single off senior reliever Ethan Coombes and later scored on a wild pitch from junior lefty Ryan Free.
Prior to the seventh, the Lobos had scored all their runs in the first three innings. New Mexico answered Tech's four-run first inning with five in the bottom half, all of which were attributed to Tech starter Zach Erdman, who was pulled after one inning of work.
Five Red Raiders followed Erdman out of the bullpen, including junior left-hander Derek Bridges, who struck out two in his first appearance of the season. Of the group, junior Jase Lopez was the only one to leave unscathed, as he tossed three shutout innings while adding four strikeouts.
Offensively, the Red Raiders were paced by five multi-hit performers; second baseman Austin Green and catcher Hudson White added three hits apiece, while right fielder Owen Washburn kicked off his two-hit day with a first-inning solo home run.
Tuesday's contest marked the end of Tech's four-game road trip, as the Red Raiders return to Dan Law Field Friday for a weekend series against TCU.
