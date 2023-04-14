It took extra innings, but No. 21 Texas Tech baseball pulled off a series-opening 13-7 win over Oklahoma Friday night at L. Dale Mitchell Park in Norman, Oklahoma. After the Sooners tied the game at six in the bottom of the ninth, the Red Raiders exploded for seven runs in the 10th to walk away with a comfortable victory.
Sophomore first baseman Gavin Kash capped off the surge with a one-out grand slam off Oklahoma reliever Carson Atwood, his second home run of the night and Bog 12-leading 15th of the season. Kash (3-4) drove in six RBIs in the win and was one of three Red Raiders to record three hits, joining Nolen Hester (3-5) and Gage Harrelson (4-6).
Harrelson's four knocks marked a career high and his team-high 20th multi-hit performance.
After scoring four runs across the sixth and seventh innings, the Red Raiders carried a 6-4 lead into the bottom of the seventh. The Sooners quickly responded with Jack Nicklaus' sacrifice fly in the bottom half, before Nicklaus tied the game in the bottom of the ninth with an RBI single off Tech reliever Brandon Beckel.
Beckel, who was credited with his fifth win of the season, was the fourth of five pitchers used by Tech in the series opener; sophomore right-hander Kyle Robinson finished the job in the 10th, though he did surrender a solo home run to John Spikerman in the process.
Sophomore lefty Mason Molina made his first Friday start of the season against the Sooners, replacing right-hander Brendan Girton, who made his second relief appearance of the season when he entered in the fourth inning.
Oklahoma's lineup made Molina work throughout his start and chased him out with one out in the third inning, his shortest start of the season. In his 2.2 innings pitched, Molina was tagged for four earned runs and walked a season-high five batters.
Fellow southpaw Jamie Hitt, who played his first two collegiate seasons at Tech, got the ball for the Sooners and turned in his longest outing of the year. The sophomore kept the the Red Raiders in check for his 6.2 innings of work, and left with a 4-3 lead in tow.
The Red Raiders found their stride up the Oklahoma bullpen, retaking the lead off right-hander Jett Lodes in the bottom of the seventh. The Sooners tossed a scoreless eighth and ninth inning before Tech took control of the game in the 10th.
Gray Harrison started the final frame for the Sooners but was pulled without recording an out after surrendering a walk and a double. Right-hander Aaron Weber followed and struck out freshman shortstop Tracer Lopez to begin his outing, but the next four Red Raiders reached base, including a Gage Harrelson RBI single and a bases-loaded walk to redshirt freshman third baseman Kevin Bazzell.
Carson Atwood replaced Weber with the bases juiced and one out, and Gavin Kash greeted him with an opposite-field grand slam to cap a game-sealing seven-run 10th inning for the Red Raiders.
Tech will look to clinch the series Saturday with sophomore right-hander Trendan Parish on the mound. First pitch is set for 4 p.m.
