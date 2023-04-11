Behind a trio of three-run frames and 6.2 shutout innings from the bullpen, No. 21 Texas Tech baseball picked up its first road win of the season with a series-splitting victory over No. 8 Stanford Tuesday at Sunken Diamond in Stanford, California. The Red Raiders came into the midweek bout 0-5 away from home, including a 6-4 loss to the Cardinal Monday night.
For the second straight day, a freshman took the mound for the Red Raiders, as right-hander Zane Petty made his third career start. Petty tossed two scoreless innings to begin his outing, but ran into trouble in the third and was pulled with runners on first and second and one out in the inning.
His replacement, junior lefty Ryan Free, allowed both runs to score, leaving Petty with a final line of two runs (one earned) off three hits, while walking three and striking out two.
Free settled in to throw a scoreless fourth inning before handing the baton to right-handers Brandon Beckel and Kyle Robinson to navigate the final five innings. Beckel lowered his team-best ERA down to 0.79 with three shutout frames and was credited with the win, improving to 4-0 on the season.
Robinson finished the job by retiring all six batters he faced, including two via the strikeout.
Offensively, the Red Raiders scored nine of their 11 runs in the third, seventh and ninth innings.
Stanford's Nicolas Lopez allowed the four batters of the third inning to reach base, including senior designated hitter Ty Coleman, who kicked off the big inning with an RBI single to right field. Sophomore first baseman Gavin Kash capped the inning with a two-run single off Cardinal righty Ty Uber to extend the Tech lead to 4-0.
The Cardinal struck for their only two runs in the bottom half, but the Red Raiders effectively put the game out of reach and scored the final seven runs of the game. Freshman center fielder Gage Harrelson added an RBI single in the fifth, while sophomore second baseman Hudson White and senior left fielder Nolen Hester contributed RBIs in the seventh inning.
Hester finished with three doubles, reaching 200 career hits in the process, while White recorded his team-high second and third RBIs on a two-run home run in the top of the ninth inning. Ultimately, the Red Raiders finished with 14 hits, as eight of the nine starters recorded hits on the day.
Tech takes its road trip to Big 12 play next, with a series against Oklahoma set to begin Friday at L. Dale Mitchell Park in Norman.
