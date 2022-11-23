No. 21 Texas Tech men's basketball ended its run at the 2022 Maui Jim Maui Invitational with a 80-73 loss to Ohio State at Lahaina Civic Center in Maui.
It was the Justice Sueing show for the Buckeyes, as the senior forward finished with a career-high 33 points to go along with team-high eight rebounds and five assists. Of the career-high scoring output, 23 came in the second half, including a breakaway dunk with just over a minute left that effectively put the game out of reach.
Only two other Buckeyes scored in double digits, but the sharpshooting trio of Bruce Thornton, Sean Mcneil and Brice Sensabaugh finished 7-14 from the three-point line. For comparison, Tech finished 5-18 as a team from beyond the arc.
Ohio State was in control early, but the Red Raiders clawed their way back from an 13-point first half deficit. A layup from senior guard De'Vion Harmon in the waning seconds of the half made it a manageable 41-37 halftime score.
Both teams finished the first 20 minutes shooting over 50% from the field, but it was the Buckeyes' prowess deep shooting range that prevailed in the second half. While it took the Red Raiders nearly 15 minutes to make a second-half three-pointer, Ohio State finished 3-7 from distance in the half.
Four of Tech's starting five finished with double-digit points; freshman guard Pop Isaacs was the outlier with eight points, though he shot 0-5 in the second half. The Red Raiders' bench didn't make much of an impact scoring-wise, with freshman Elijah Fisher (3) and junior KJ Allen (2) being the only non-starters to score.
Sophomore center Daniel Batcho led the team with a career-high 21 points on 7-10 shooting, according to Tech Athletics.
Head coach Mark Adams and the Red Raiders finish their Maui debut 1-2. They return to action in a week, when they host Georgetown as part of the Big 12-Big East Battle at United Supermarkets Arena.
