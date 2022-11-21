No. 23 Texas Tech men's basketball's debut at the Maui Jim Maui Invitational ended in a 76-65 loss to No. 10 Creighton at Lahaina Civic Center in Maui, Hawaii. The Bluejays pulled away in the second half after the game was tied at halftime.
The first half was as competitive as the rankings suggest, with the score knotted at 31 after 20 minutes of play. Tech's defense was alive early in the game, as the Red Raiders scored 13 points off 13 Creighton turnovers in the opening half, including six steals.
Creighton's offense settled itself considerably in the last 20 minutes, as the Bluejays finished with zero turnovers and a 55% shooting mark in the half. The Bluejays outscored the Red Raiders 43-32 in the half behind an offensive explosion from sophomore guard Trey Alexander.
One of five double-digit scorers for Creighton, Alexander scored 13 of his team-high 17 points in the second half, including a 2-2 mark from behind the three-point line.
The Red Raiders couldn't match Creighton's shooting prowess, finishing a season-low 43.5% from the field, according to Tech Athletics.
Four of Tech's six made three pointers came from freshman guard Pop Isaacs; the other two came from fellow starters Jaylon Tyson and Daniel Batcho. For Batcho, the made three was the first of his career, according to Tech Athletics.
Batcho led the team with season-high 17 points on 7-12 shooting, while senior guard De'Vion Harmon cooled off with a 2-11 second half after shooting 4-6 in the first 20 minutes.
The Red Raiders now find themselves in the losers' bracket and will await the loser of No. 9 Arkansas and Louisville later today.
