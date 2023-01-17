Texas Tech men's basketball dropped to 0-6 in conference play Tuesday night, falling to No. 21 Baylor 81-74 at United Supermarkets Arena. The Red Raiders have now lost three straight home game after winning the previous 29, according to Tech Athletics.
"I want to thank our fans, they helped us get back into the game," Tech head coach Mark Adams said. "Our hope is that they don't give up on us, keep encouraging us, showing up for the games and getting loud and rowdy."
The first half saw a healthy barrage of three pointers, as both teams finished the first 20 minutes 7-15 from deep. Notably, Baylor guard LJ Cryer finished the half 4-4 from distance, with three coming in the final 5:32 of the half.
Tech kept itself within striking distance for much of the first half, never trailing by more than 10 and even tying the game at 22 with a Kevin Obanor three-pointer at the 10:22 mark.
Baylor proceeded to go on a 7-0 run following Obanor's bucket, ultimately taking a 48-40 lead into the break. Cryer and forward Jalen Bridges combined for 28 of the Bears' first-half scoring.
While the aforementioned duo paced the Bears for the first 20 minutes, it was freshman guard Keyonte George who exploded in the second half. George, Baylor's leading scorer entering the night, scored the Bears' first 13 points of the second half.
The freshman finished with a game-high 27 points, with 18 coming in the second half.
Baylor continued to pour it on the Red Raiders as the half progressed, as the Bears went on a 9-0 run near the middle of the first half to extend their lead to a game-high 16 points.
It took nearly the entire half, but Tech did claw its way back, as back-to-back three-pointers from freshman Pop Isaacs and Jaylon Tyson cut the Baylor lead to nine with 3:29 remaining, and the Red Raiders got it down to five with 55 seconds left.
That would be as close as the Red Raiders would get, however, as Baylor walked away with its third consecutive win, 81-74. The loss to dropped Tech to 0-6 in both Big 12 play and against AP Top 25 opponents.
Adams reflected on the tough start to conference play postgame.
"When you go through these losses, it wears on you and what's important is that our guys keep keep their head up and stay positive," Adams said. "We challenged these guys not to give up on themselves or each other and keep fighting."
Sophomore Jaylon Tyson, who finished with a career-high 19 points in the loss, said he still has much more to improve upon.
"I gotta do more defensively, the offense is gonna come ... I gotta bring more boards, more offensive rebounds, I gotta crash harder, gotta play harder, I gotta guard the ball better, I gotta do everything better," Tyson said.
Tech picks back up Saturday at No. 13 Kansas State.
