The No. 2 Texas Tech men's golf team walked away from Calusa Pines Golf Club in Naples, Florida, with a top-five finish in the Calusa Cup, as the Red Raiders tied for fifth with Georgia at +17.
Nine programs competed in the invitational, with No. 1 Vanderbilt, No. 5 Arizona State, Wake Forest and No. 3 North Carolina finishing above the Red Raiders. The Tar Heels placed first with a -4 showing, running away with the cup on the final day.
Senior Ludvig Aberg led the way for the Red Raiders with a top-four finish. After a slow start to the final day, Aberg salvaged his performance with a -2 showing in the final round.
The fifth-place finish marks the lowest by the Red Raiders this spring. They'll look to boost their confidence at the Thunderbird Classic on April 14 before gearing up for the Big 12 Championships.
