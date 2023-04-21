No. 36 Texas Tech women’s tennis fell to No. 18 Oklahoma State, 4-3, in the Big 12 Tournament on Friday evening at the Lawrence Sports Pavilion in Lawrence, Kansas. The Lady Raiders will now await their placement NCAA Tournament in May.
Both teams battled in doubles play, but Oklahoma State got the lead early in the match.
Cowgirls Lucia Peyre and Sofia Rojas dominated freshman Yekaterina Dmitrichenko and junior Camryn Stepp, 6-1. Not long after, Oklahoma State’s No. 14 duo of Raquel Gonzalez and Ayumi Miyamoto took down No. 33 duo of junior Metka Komac and sophomore Avelina Sayfetdinova, 6-4.
With Oklahoma State in a 1-0 lead, the Lady Raiders answered back in singles play.
At court six, Gonzalez assisted the Cowgirls as she punched in her point against freshman Andreea Lila, 6-0, 6-3, however, Tech fifth-year senior Olivia Peet answered back with a point of her own as she took down Oklahoma State’s Kristina Novak, 6-3, 6-2, at court one.
The Lady Raiders trailed the Lady Cowboys 2-1 but Tech would answer back every time Oklahoma State gained a point.
At court four, Lady Cowboy Miyamoto defeated Tech sophomore Cristina Tiglea, 6-2, 6-3, but Komac racked up her point against Oklahoma State’s Rojas, 6-1, 6-4, 6-2, at court five.
Over at court two, Sayfetdinova took down Cowgirl Alana Wolfberg 6-4, 6-3, 6-2, and recorded her sixth ranked win of the season.
The score was tied at 3-3 and it all came down to Dmitrichenko and Peyre being the tiebreaker of the match. Although the two forced a third set, Peyre was the one who came out on top after she escaped Dmitrichenko, 6-4, 6-4, 6-0.
As a result, The Lady Cowboys eliminated the Lady Raiders, 4-3, from advancing to the next round in the Big 12 Tournament.
