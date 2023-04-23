No. 16 Texas Tech baseball played on its home turf, Dan Law Field, to face the Baylor Bears in a doubleheader Saturday afternoon. The Red Raiders clinched the series after winning the first game 14-9, but dropped the series finale 6-4.
Tech starter Trendan Parish only allowed one earned run in the first three innings of game one, and had five strikeouts. Freshman Dylan Maxcey was the offensive force for Tech leading the team with six RBI’s.
The first inning was a scoring spree for Tech, as five players scored to give the Red Raiders a 5-0 win. Senior Nolen Hester opened it up with senior Ty Coleman, junior Austin Green, redshirt freshman Kevin Bazzell and freshman Dylan Maxcey following.
Parish’s scoreless streak was broken in the top of the 6th when Baylor freshmen Kolby Branch and Gavin Brozowski scored. Tech decided to look to the bullpen with two runs in the inning and no outs, and brought out junior left-hander Ryan Free.
Free let in three more runs in the top of the 6th, but struck out two and kept the game tied at six. In the bottom of the 6th, Tech had the bases loaded, and freshman Dylan Maxcey stepped up and hit a go-ahead two-run double into right field.
In the top of the 7th, Free held the Bears to only one hit and struck out all three batters Baylor sent up. In the bottom frame, Hester hit his second home run of the season to give the Red Raiders an 11-6 lead.
“Hester's a guy that has worked really hard at his craft and worked really hard at learning the strike zone," Tech head coach Tim Tadlock said. "Most of the time when he comes back he says, “hey, that's off” I pretty much believe him”.
Brandon Beckel finished the game for the Red Raiders on the mound with five strikeouts and three walks, but surrendered a season-high three earned runs as the Red Raiders pulled out a 14-9 series-clinching win.
Tech had no luck in the first or the second inning of game two, but the third saw Baylor Bears produce two runs with a double and a triple. Tech was slow to respond, but a Hester cut the deficit to one with an RBI single down the right field line.
In the bottom of the fourth, sophomore catcher Hudson White tied the game with an RBI double towards the left field line. In the sixth, the Bears retook the lead with a run-scoring double play, but the Red Raiders responded two innings later, when senior designated hitter Ty Coleman hit an RBI double to score Hester from first base and tie the game at three.
Redshirt sophomore Brendan Girton went to the mound with two runners on base in the top of the eighth, but the Bears scored three runs on his first twi pitches to take the lead for the final time.
Tech got one run back in the bottom frame after sophomore first baseman Gavin Kash scored on a wild pitch. Kash later came to the plate in the ninth as the tying run, but struck out to give the Bears a 6-4 win the series finale.
Tech will be back in action Tuesday competing in Abilene against Abilene Christian.
