Texas Tech football suffered its first loss of 2022 on Saturday, falling to No. 16 N.C. State 27-14 at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. The Red Raiders committed four turnovers as the Wolfpack defense was in control throughout the night.
Tech's night got off to a concerning start when junior linebacker Bryce Ramirez was carted off the field with a gruesome leg injury. Ramirez was subsequently transported to a hospital, causing the game to be postponed for several minutes.
N.C. State turned Tech's mistakes into points early on. A muffed punt by sophomore wide receiver Drew Hocutt led to the Wolfpack's first three points of the game and a Donovan Smith interception that N.C. State defensive back Aydan White returned 84 yards for a touchdown.
After coming into the game averaging 48 points per game, Tech's offense was stifled by the Wolfpack; three of the first four Red Raider drives ended in a three-and-out.
The Red Raiders were able to avoid the first-half shutout after Smith connected with junior wide receiver Myles Price for a 24-yard touchdown with under a minute left in the second quarter.
The only other Tech points came via a three-yard touchdown run by Smith to cap off the offense's longest drive of the night (12 plays, 75 yards). The sophomore ultimately finished 21-36 for 214 yards passing to go along with a touchdown and two interceptions in his second career road start.
The Wolfpack were in control for the rest of the night, never allowing Tech to get closer than 13 points behind.
Tech's hobbled offensive line struggled throughout the game with senior offensive guard Weston Wright out with an ankle injury. The line committed three penalties while the Wolfpack defense ran wild, sacking Smith four times.
The Wolfpack came into the game with a league-high four interceptions and added three more against the Red Raiders: two against Smith and one against backup quarterback Behren Morton. Two of the three takeaways came at the hands of defensive back Aydan White.
On the other sideline, Tech's defense held its own against Wolfpack quarterback Devin Leary. Leary was limited to 121 yards passing, his lowest in three seasons, according to N.C. State Athletics.
In particular, senior edge rusher Tyree Wilson set career-highs in tackles (11) and tackles-for-loss (3.5) while also adding a pair of sacks, according to Tech Athletics.
Up next for the 2-1 Red Raiders is conference play and a date with the No. 21 Texas Longhorns.
