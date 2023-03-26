For the second straight afternoon, No. 14 Texas Tech mounted a dramatic late-inning comeback, and for the second straight afternoon the Texas Longhorns spoiled it.
The Red Raiders scored four runs in the eighth inning before tying it on Drew Woodcox's RBI single in the top of the ninth, but Texas catcher Garret Guillemette wasted no time securing the series sweep, as the USC transfer drilled a leadoff walk-off home run off Tech lefty Brendan Lysik to give the Longhorns a 8-7 win Sunday afternoon at UCFU Disch-Falk Field in Austin.
Guillmente's solo shot was the Longhorn's fifth home run of the day, tying a season high. Tech starter Taber Fast surrendered homers from both sides of the plate, as lefty third baseman Peyton Powell launched a two-run home run in the first inning and designated hitter Rylan Galvan followed with a solo home run the following inning.
Powell launched his second long ball of the day in the fourth inning, the second of two the Longhorns drilled off Tech sophomore righty Trendan Parish in the frame. Powell recorded a season-high four RBIs in the win, as his team-high batting average ticked up to .397 after a 3-5 series finale.
Tech's bats couldn't get much going against Texas starter Charlie Hurley, as the tall right-hander surrendered one hit and one run in his four innings of work. The Red Raiders struggled with runners on base (2-25) until they rallied for runs in the final four innings.
Trailing 8-3 entering the eight inning, Tech quickly put pressure on Texas' arms and loaded the bases with no outs. Reliever Cody Howard did little to limit the damage, as the right-hander walked in a run before surrendering an RBI groundout to freshman Tracer Lopez and a two-out, two-run single to senior left fielder Nolen Hester that cut the Longhorns' lead to one.
First baseman Gavin Kash led off the ninth with a triple before scoring the tying run on Woodcox's RBI single. Kash finished with three hits in the series finale, including his team-high ninth home run in the sixth inning.
Lysik, who pitched a 1-2-3 eighth inning, was credited with his first loss after surrendering the walk-off knock to Guillmette on the third pitch of the frame.
The loss dropped the Red Raiders to 2-4 in Big 12 play, who will now look ahead to a midweek road trip to New Mexico before hosting TCU a three-game set .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.