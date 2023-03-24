No. 14 Texas Tech baseball fell 6-2 against Texas in its first Big 12 road test Friday night at UFCU Disch-Falk Field. The loss marks the Red Raiders' first in enemy territory loss as they now sit at a 18-5 overall record and 2-2 in conference play.
Both Tech and Texas bats were hot coming into this game with double-digit performances in their previous game. For Texas, the Red Raiders were the first Big 12 foe of the season.
The Red Raiders gained the upper hand in the sixth inning, as a homer from sophomore infielder Gavin Kash made it a 2-1 Tech lead.
The Longhorns did not let the lead last long with Porter Brown, a junior outfielder player, drilling a two-run home run in the same inning to make it a 3-2 Texas lead.
The next few innings were silent until Texas got insurance in the eighth inning with a two-run double while bases were loaded, and tacked on another with a sacrifice fly to open its Big 12 slate with a 6-2 victory.
The pair will face off again Saturday in 2:30 p.m. matchup with the game streaming on Longhorn Network.
