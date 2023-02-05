Texas Tech women’s tennis hosted No. 13 Auburn at the McLeod Tennis Center this weekend and narrowly fell, 4-3. The loss dropped the Lady Raiders to 4-2 on the season after finishing 1-1 at ITA Kickoff Weekend in Norman, Oklahoma last week.
Starting with doubles matches, freshman Kate Dmitrichenko and junior Camryn Stepp dropped their match to Auburn’s DJ Bennett and Kaitlyn Carnicella, 6-2. The second match was the opposite with junior Metka Komac and sophomore Avelina Sayfetdinova getting the Lady Raiders on the board and winning their match, 6-2, against Carolyn Ansari and Ariana Arseneault.
The Lady Raiders fell in the decisive third set, as fifth year Olivia Peet and sophomore Cristina Tiglea lost a nailbiter, 7-5, against Adeline Flach and Angella Okutoyi. With this loss, Auburn took doubles and went up on the Lady Raiders, 1-0.
Auburn kept their hot streak going into singles as Kaitlyn Carnicella defeated Tiglea in consecutive sets (6-4, 6-3), to increase the Tigers’ lead to 2-0.
Freshman Arina Oreshchenkova ignited Tech’s comeback effort, winning her match in consecutive sets (6-4, 6-3) against Adeline Flach, giving the Lady Raiders their first point of the day.
The next singles match to finish was Peet’s, who dropped her singles match (7-6, 6-3) against Ariana Arseneault.
Down 3-1, Tech’s Metka Komac narrowed Auburn’s lead, winning her match (7-6, 6-4) against DJ Bennett.
Dmitrichenko was the next Lady Raider to add to the comeback, winning her match with consistency (7-5, 7-5) against Angella Okutoyi to tie the game at three.
With the match on the line, Tech’s Avelina Sayfetdinova split the first two sets against Carolyn Ansari, 6-3, 6-0. It all came down to the last set, which Sayfetdinova lost in a tie-breaker (7-6) as Auburn took the match, 4-3.
The Lady Raiders will head to Lawrence, Kansas to face off against UC Santa Barbara on Feb. 17th.
