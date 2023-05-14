No. 12 West Virginia took advantage of a pair of clutch home runs and held off Texas Tech for a 5-3 win in the series rubber match Sunday at Monongalia County Ballpark in Morgantown, West Virginia.
The Mountaineers trailed for much of the day — aside from briefly tying the game at two in the third inning — but scored the final three runs off a pair of big blasts.
Second baseman JJ Wetherholt tied the game at three in the bottom of the fifth with his 17th home run of the year, a two-out solo shot off Tech lefty Ryan Free. An inning later, right fielder Caleb McNeely took right-hander Josh Sanders deep for a two-run home run, giving the Mountaineers their first lead of the game.
That's all West Virginia needed, as its pitching staff kept the Red Raiders off the board for the final five innings. Righty David Hagaman entered the top of the fourth inning as the Mountaineers' fourth pitcher of the day and he turned in a season-high 3.1 scorless innings of relief, retired 11 of the 12 batters he faced and earned his first win of the year.
Fellow right-hander Carlson Reed finished the job, firing two scoreless innings to pick up his seventh save of the year. He worked around a bases-loaded jam in the eighth before setting the Red Raiders down in order to clinch the series for West Virginia.
Big hits were hard to come by for the Red Raiders, who had their fair share of chances to drive in runs but finished a modest 3-13 with runners on base and 0-6 with runners in scoring position.
Tech had multiple runners on base in the first, second, fourth and eighth innings, but had just three runs to show for it. Redshirt freshman third baseman Kevin Bazzell drove in the game's first run with an RBI groundout in the first, while freshman shortstop Tracer Lopez capped the Red Raiders' scoring with an RBI fielder's choice and sacrifice fly in the second and fourth inning, respectively.
Lopez' first RBI extended Tech's lead to 2-0 while his second broke a 3-2 tie. West Virginia first baseman Grant Hussey got the Mountaineers on the board with an RBI double off Tech starter Zane Petty in the second inning, while left fielder Landon Wallace tied the game with a successful steal of home in the third.
Seven pitchers followed Petty, though Free, Sanders and freshman righty Jacob Rogers were the only three to complete an inning. Sanders was credited with the loss, his first of the year, after surrendering the lead in the sixth inning.
The loss dropped the Red Raiders to 10-11 in Big 12 play with one series remaining: a home set against Kansas May 18-20.
