No. 12 Oklahoma State ended its drought against No. 22 Texas Tech in a big way Saturday afternoon, as the Cowboys blasted four home runs en route to a 9-4 win at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park. The victory ended a six-game losing streak to the Red Raiders, dating back to March of 2021.
After a homer-less series opener Friday night, the Cowboys slammed four long balls in game two, including two solo shots from designated hitter Tyler Wulfert off Tech lefty Mason Molina.
"He's a really good hitter," Molina said of Wulfert. "Just two good swings by that guy, kind of what that was."
#TexasTech’s Mason Molina on Oklahoma State’s lineup, which knocked the lefty around for four hits (two homers) and three runs: pic.twitter.com/Awmi1CxgaW— Chris Williams (@ChrisWilliamsDT) March 18, 2023
The Cowboys added two more long balls in a five-run eighth inning, a leadoff solo homer from centerfielder Nolan McLean and a three-run dagger off the bat of second baseman Roc Riggio that made it a 9-2 ballgame.
Tech designated hitter Ty Coleman got the run back in the bottom half with his first home run of the season, one of two solo shots the Red Raiders drilled on Saturday; freshman right fielder Damian Bravo tied the game at one with a 467 foot homer of his own in the bottom of the third inning, his second of the season.
The only other runs came off the bat of junior second baseman Austin Green, who laced an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh that cut Oklahoma State's lead to two runs before turning on a 95 mile-per-hour fastball for a solo home run in the bottom of the ninth.
Molina managed 5.1 innings against the Cowboys, though inconsistent command led to a high pitch count and prevented the sophomore from going any further. He exited after striking out the leadoff batter in the sixth inning, his sixth punch-out of the day.
Final line on #TexasTech starter Mason Molina: 5.1 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 6 K (93 pitches, 56 strikes)Season ERA: 2.81.— Chris Williams (@ChrisWilliamsDT) March 18, 2023
"(Molina) pitched good enough to keep us in the game," Tech head coach Tim Tadlock said. "Probably wasn't as sharp as he liked to be, probably didn't have his best stuff. A sign of a guy that can pitch is when they don't have their best stuff (but) keeps you in the game. He was just fine."
Right-handers Trendan Parish (2.0 innings pitched) and Jase Lopez (1.2 innings pitched) surrendered three earned runs in each of their respective outings, as the Cowboys erupted for 12 hits after being shut down for the final five innings Friday night.
"I think you saw a team that banded together today," Tadlock said of the Cowboys.
Both sides will return to Dan Law Field once more Sunday afternoon for the series finale. Regarding the starting pitcher, Tadlock said he is deciding between sophomore right-hander Kyle Robinson and freshman lefty Taber Fast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.