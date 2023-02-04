The Texas Tech men's basketball team saw its momentum stifled in a big way on Saturday, falling to No. 11 Baylor, 89-62, at the Ferrell Center in Waco. After trailing by four heading into the break, the Red Raiders were outscored 51-28 over the final 20 minutes as they dropped to 1-9 in Big 12 play.
A small lineup was crucial to Tech's 23-point comeback against No. 13 Iowa State on Monday, and head coach Mark Adams opted to use a similar tactic against the Bears.
Sophomore big man Daniel Batcho was bumped from the starting lineup, which featured four guards, while super senior forward Kevin Obanor moved into the center role.
New #TexasTech starting five this afternoon against No. 11 Baylor:G Lamar WashingtonG De'Vion HarmonG Jaylon TysonG Kerwin WaltonF Kevin ObanorSecond start of the season for Washington; also started Jan. 7 against Oklahoma.— Chris Williams (@ChrisWilliamsDT) February 4, 2023
Tech maintained a slim advantage for majority of the first half, taking its first lead on a Jaylon Tyson three-pointer at the 15:42 mark, and not surrendering it for the next eight minutes.
Obanor received his second foul of the half with 7:54 remaining, and rode the bench for nearly the rest of the half. Baylor controlled the half in Obanor's absence, going on two separate 7-0 runs, as Tech's offense was stagnant at times.
However, the Red Raiders scored the final four points of the half and trailed by four (38-34) at halftime.
Baylor guards Adam Flagler and Keyonte George combined for 20 points in the first half, though the Bears made just four three-pointers heading into the break. Senior guard De'Vion Harmon paced the Red Raiders with 12 points on 5-9 shooting.
The final 20 minutes weren't nearly as competitive, as the Bears sprinted out of the break on a 21-11 run over the first 10 minutes. After coming into the 9.7 points per game, Baylor forward Jalen Bridges poured in 16 of his team-high 18 points in the second half to lead the surge.
Baylor simply proved too much for the Red Raiders, shooting 21-36 (58 percent) in the second half, including a 6-12 clip from the three-point line. The Bears' defense proved equally as overwhelming for Mark Adams' team, who shot just 10-27 (37 percent) from the field and 3-12 from deep over the final 20 minutes.
The Bears led by 14 with 13:15 remaining, 25 at the 8:05 mark and a game-high 30 with 1:29 remaining, as they improved to 6-4 in conference play with the 89-62 win.
Tech received little contribution outside of sophomore Jaylon Tyson and senior De'Vion Harmon, who combined for 39 points on 16-32 shooting. Baylor enjoyed a combined 48 points from Adam Flagler, Keyomte George and Jalen Bridges in the win; the trio combined for 49 points in their 81-74 victory over Tech on Jan. 17.
#TexasTech's Jaylon Tyson against Baylor this season (two games):19.0 PPG, 11 RPG, 56% FG (43% 3PT)— Chris Williams (@ChrisWilliamsDT) February 4, 2023
The Red Raiders have a relatively lengthy pause before taking on Oklahoma State Wednesday night in Stillwater.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.