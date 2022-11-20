The No. 23 Texas Tech men’s basketball team is well aware of what awaits them at the 2022 Maui Jim Maui Invitational in Lahaina, Hawaii. The Red Raiders are one of five ranked programs competing in the tournament, along with the likes of No. 9 Arkansas, No. 10 Creighton, No. 14 Arizona, and No. 17 San Diego State.
“I’m excited, I’ve been watching the Maui all my life growing up, (it’s) always been the best college tournament,” freshman guard Pop Isaacs said. “(We’re) going out to Hawaii to try to get three big wins, got a tough one up first with Creighton so we’re very excited about that.”
The prestigious playing field naturally draws plenty of eyes to the island, something Tech isn’t shying away from.
“This is where a lot of great players make great moments, it's a big stage,” super senior forward Kevin Obanor said. “We’re truly looking to embrace the challenge and we’re excited to play on Monday.”
The tournament opener features two newcomers to the Maui Invitational in Tech and Creighton, with tip off set for Monday at 1:30 Central Standard Time. Though they fell one spot in the latest AP Top 25 Poll, the Bluejays jumped out to a 4-0 start in 2022, having outscored their opponents by an average of 26.3 points per game, according to Creighton Athletics.
The Jayhawks have utilized a balanced offensive attack early in the season, with four different players averaging double-digit points. Leading the scoring punch is reigning Big East Defensive Player of the Year Ryan Kalkbrenner, who has averaged a career-high 16.5 points per game thus far, according to Creighton Athletics.
Tech head coach Mark Adams talked about the challenges Crieghton’s offense poses compared to the Red Raiders’ first three opponents.
“We have a really, really tough draw in Creighton,” Adams said. “We’ve got our work cut out for us, it’s a team that plays really fast and likes to shoot threes, so it’ll be an adjustment for us.”
Should the Red Raiders defeat the Jayhawks on Monday, they will await the winner of Louisville and No. 9 Arkansas, the event’s highest ranked participant.
The stiff competition is exactly why Tech has been pushing for entry into the tournament, something Adams said had been years in the making.
“It took five years for us to get in, this is one of the most popular pre-conference tournaments in the country, (there’s) great teams here,” Adams said. “Palm trees, beautiful weather … we’ve just got a great location next to the beach, so it’s gonna be an experience these guys are gonna remember for the rest of their lives.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.