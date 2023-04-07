Texas Tech softball was shutout for the second consecutive day by No. 1 Oklahoma, 6-0, Friday evening at Marita Hynes Field in Norman, Oklahoma. With the loss, the Red Raiders dropped to 2-5 in conference play.
In the Sooners first at bat of the day, they did damage with a solo home run from junior outfielder Jayda Coleman towards left field.
The second inning was silent for both sides of the dugout, but Oklahoma made noise in the third. Coleman struck another home run, a two-run shot, to give the Sooners a 3-0 lead.
The momentum didn’t stop there with two runs to add insurance to Oklahoma’s victory and finalize its 6-0 shutout.
With this loss, sophomore pitcher Sage Hoover was given her first loss of the season, dropping to 14-1. Though she only pitched two innings, Hoover threw 20 strikes and allowed one run while on the mound.
Next on the mound was sophomore pitcher Maddie Kuehl who allowed three runs and was soon replaced with Ranci Willis. Willis pitched a career-high four inning with 29 strikes to her name. The sophomore ultimately allowed two hits which contributed to Tech’s loss.
On the Sooners' side, sophomore pitcher Jordy Bahl was credited with the win after tossing six shutout innings.
If the Red Raiders lose the series finale 1 p.m. Friday, it will be their second time being swept by a ranked opponent this season. Fans can watch the game on ESPN+.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.