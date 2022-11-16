There is no denying the impact senior outside linebacker Tyree Wilson makes on the gridiron for Texas Tech football. Wilson has been a cornerstone of the Red Raider defense and has elevated his game this season to receive national recognition.
With Wilson suffering a foot injury during Tech’s win over Kansas Nov. 12, there is a vacancy on the defensive line that needs to be filled fast.
During the weekly coaches press conference, Tech defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter spoke to the importance of Wilson’s presence on the field and what his injury means to the defense.
“I think he’s one of the best players in the conference,” DeRuyter said. “Anytime you lose that kind of player who’s extremely well respected by his teammates, who brings confidence to the huddle … there’s a big hole.”
Prior to the injury, Wilson had established himself as one of the premier pass rushers in the conference, leading the league in tackles for loss (14) and holding second in sacks (7), according to Big 12 Sports.
Despite his absence, Tech head coach Joey McGuire acknowledged several players who could step up into Wilson’s role for the Red Raiders’ upcoming contest against Iowa State Saturday.
“Jesiah Pierre has had his best two games probably in his career, really excited about what he’s doing,” McGuire said. “I thought Joseph Adedire played well whenever he went out, we’re gonna do a couple different things … we’re gonna get two or three different guys in that spot.”
When it comes to the junior outside linebacker Pierre, the moment to step up has been in progress throughout the 2022 campaign. Now in his second season as a Red Raider, Pierre has been a reliable option on the defensive front for Tech, totaling 30 tackles and 4.5 sacks in 10 games, according to Tech Athletics.
As McGuire mentioned, Pierre’s progress culminated in Tech’s last two games against TCU and Kansas. Pierre acquired 3.5 of his season’s total sacks in those games, including a strip-sack which put the game on ice against the Jayhawks.
Even with Wilson officially ruled out for Saturday’s trip to Ames, super-senior linebacker Krishon Merriweather noted the “what’s next” mentality and how Wilson is still contributing from the sidelines.
“(Tyree) still has the same mindset,” Merriweather said. “Let’s come in and win, and the team has the same mindset, just pick up where you left off.”
