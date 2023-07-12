“The McCasland Era” is a three-part series containing exclusive footage of new Texas Tech Men’s Basketball Head Coach Grant McCasland and the team. The show’s third and final episode was released July 12.
The series is sprinkled with unseen content including interviews from the men’s basketball staff, players and interviews with McCasland himself. McCasland details his time at Tech so far and what he hopes to bring to the campus.
The first episode ”Believe” is about McCasland's process of building a winning program and the culture he's looking to establish. The second episode “Compete” details more about how the program is going to operate and sheds a light on the relationships between players and staff. The final episode “Give” provides an in-depth look at the progress the team has made since McCasland arrival.
Those who are interested in watching can do so on Texas Tech+ and YouTube.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.