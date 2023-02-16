With its season-opener against Gonzaga set for Friday, the Texas Tech baseball team has its eyes on the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, which the Red Raiders haven’t appeared in since 2019. The path won’t be easy for Tim Tadlock, as the 11th-year head coach is faced with a roster filled with new faces.
Tech finished the 2022 season ranked No. 24 with a record of 39-22, including a 15-9 mark in conference play. The Red Raiders’ year ended with a 2-1 loss to No. 17 Notre Dame 2-1 in the Statesboro Regional.
With a long season ahead until tournament time, Tadlock said he hopes each player refines their abilities through preparation.
“It’s a hard game, baseball is not a game to show up – it’s just all about effort,” Tadlock said. “It’s a lot of skill to it. These guys are always trying to get a little more skillful, and you’re hoping that they take each practice day and get a little better in skill.”
Among the many questions facing this year’s Red Raiders, the state of the pitching staff was among the most-urgent. Tech saw five pitchers selected in the 2022 MLB Draft, including weekend starters Andrew Morris and Brandon Birdsell.
As far as the starting rotation is concerned, Tadlock said the pitching rotation for the season-opening series against Gonzaga will consist of sophomore Kyle Robinson, sophomore Mason Molina and fifth-year senior Bo Blessie.
“There’s a number of guys down there that have all the ability in the world in return, obviously, that have been down there for a while. There’s all sorts of new guys, so we’re excited about it,” Tadlock said.
Molina is the most familiar to fans, as the Rancho Santa Margarita, California native pitched 57.2 innings as a freshman, totaling 71 strikeouts and limiting opposing batters to a .215 average. Molina put together consistent performances late in the season, including a 10-strikeout performance against Kansas State in the Big 12 Tournament.
Sophomore catcher and reigning Big 12 Freshman of the Year Hudson White said a strength of the pitching staff is the depth of the bullpen.
“I’d say the depth we have, we have a lot of guys returning last year from the bullpen,” White said. “So you got an extra year of experience. I feel like we have a lot of depth and experience.”
Though the pitching staff includes some familiar faces, the rest of the lineup is relatively foreign to Tech baseball fans. Infielders Jace Jung, Kurt Wilson, Parker Kelly and Cole Stilwell, as well left fielder Easton Murrell, all departed from the roster after the end of the 2022 season.
Fifth-year senior designated hitter Ty Coleman said the process of fostering teamwork with the new players felt similar to how his brother and former Texas A&M teammate, Hunter, took him under his wing in College Station.
“Coming in from A&M, my brother was on the team, so he kind of took me under his wing there,” Coleman said. “But here, being embraced by Kurt (Wilson) and Parker (Kelly) right away, really helped me to understand how to embrace all these younger guys and really make them feel welcome.”
Tech will enjoy a 10-game home stretch to start the season, with its first contests outside of Lubbock coming in the Shriners Children College Classic at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Molina also talked about home-field advantage and the impact it holds on the team.
“I think that is a huge home-field advantage for our hitters,” Molina said. “I think the most important part is comfortability with the place … sleeping in your own bed – people don’t say enough of how comfortable it is being able to wake up at your own house.”
The Red Raiders begin their 2023 campaign at their house (Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park) Feb. 17-20 against Gonzaga.
