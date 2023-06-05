For the second straight year, Texas Tech found itself one win away from the super regional round of the NCAA Tournament. And for the second straight year, the Red Raiders fell short, losing to No. 2 Florida, 6-0, Monday afternoon at Condron Family Ballpark in Gainesville, Florida.
It was another quiet day offensively for the Red Raiders, who watched their first opportunity to win the Gainesville Regional slip away Sunday night with a 7-1 loss to the Gators. Tech was shut out for the first time all season in the loss on Monday, with its four hits tying a season low.
Florida used a trio of arms to advance to its first super regional in five years; starter Ryan Slater, who was used as a reliever for much of the season, tossed a season-high five shutout innings, while lefty Phillip Abner and righty Brandon Neely followed suit with two shutout frames each.
Tech went to a freshman starter for the second straight day in right-hander Jacob Rogers, his fifth collegiate start. Rogers maneuvered through 2.2 scoreless innings before surrendering a two-out solo home run to Florida's Wyatt Langford in the third.
That marked the end of Rogers' day after only 50 pitches, as junior Josh Sanders was summoned to start the fourth. Things unraveled from there, as Sanders' first two pitches resulted in a single and a two-run mammoth homer off the bat of catcher BT Riopelle that made it a 3-0 Florida lead in the fourth.
Tech head coach Tim Tadlock called for usual closer Brandon Beckel to start the fifth, his third appearance in four days, but the junior didn't have any better luck, allowing an unearned run to score off an RBI single from Josh Rivera after Langford reached on an error and stole second and third on the same sequence.
The Gators capped their scoring with another two-run homer off the bat of Riopelle, and the 6-0 lead was more than enough as Tech was kept off the board for the final four innings. The Red Raiders batted 1-17 with runners on base in the season-ending loss, including an 0-9 mark with runners in scoring position.
Tech finish the year 41-23, the program's sixth 40-win season under Tadlock, but fall short of the super regional for the second straight season. Meanwhile, the Gators await No. 15 South Carolina in a battle of SEC powerhouses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.