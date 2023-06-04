For the second straight day, Texas Tech (by its standards) was limited offensively by a Florida starting pitcher. Contrary to Saturday, the Red Raiders didn't have late-inning heroics in them Sunday night at Condron Family Ballpark, falling, 7-1, to the No. 2 Gators in game six of the Gainesville Regional.
In a battle of two freshman hurlers, it was Florida lefty Cade Fisher who stole the show with the Gators facing elimination. Fisher tossed a one-run, seven-inning gem in his second career start, striking out six and walking none across his collegiate career-high 93 pitches.
The Dalton, Georgia, product was pulled in the eighth inning after surrendering a leadoff double and a bunt single, but received more than enough from his offense to improve to 6-0 on the season.
With a chance to defeat the Gators for the second time in as many days and advance to the super regional round of the NCAA Tournament, Tech opted to go with first-year right-hander Zane Petty, who took a no-hitter into the fifth inning and a shutout into the sixth.
Petty allowed a single and a ground-rule-double to lead off the sixth (the latter of which freshman center fielder Gage Harrelson lost sight of in the dark Florida sky) and was pulled in favor of junior Jase Lopez, who inherited runners on second and third and no outs.
After eliminating both base runners with an unorthodox double play, Lopez failed to record the elusive third out, allowing the go-ahead single to Florida first baseman Jac Caglianone, who scored a second run following a wild pitch and a throwing error from Tech third baseman Kevin Bazzell.
Lopez walked the next two batters to load the bases and Florida seven-hole hitter Tyler Shelnut added two more runs with a two-out single to left field.
That was all the Gators needed, as the Red Raiders mustered just four hits across the final four innings. Tech got on the board via Bazzell's sacrifice fly in the eighth but freshman righty Damian Bravo allowed three runs in the ninth to effectively put the game out of reach.
Tech used four arms in the loss, three of which threw over 30 pitches, but will have a relatively rested pitching staff entering a do-or-die game seven Monday at 11 a.m.
