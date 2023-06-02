Steered by six innings of one-hit ball from starter Mason Molina, No. 3 seed Texas Tech edged No. 2 UConn, 3-2, in round one of the Gainesville Regional Friday afternoon at Condron Family Ballpark in Gainesville, Florida.
In his first career NCAA Tournament start, Molina effectively shut down the Huskies, who entered June averaging a Big East-best eight runs per game. Aside from a second-inning error on second baseman Austin Green, Molina sent the first 14 batters he saw back to the dugout, including 10 via the strikeout.
The lefty allowed his first base runner with two outs in the sixth inning, an infield single off the bat of center fielder David Smith, before being pulled in the seventh after walking the first two batters of the frame. Molina was tagged with two earned runs after righty reliever Brandon Beckel allowed both inherited runners to score on his watch, but was credited with his sixth win of the season with the performance.
The Red Raiders missed several opportunities to put the game out of reach, batting a putrid 4-19 with runners on base, stranding 11 in the process. Their only runs came on an RBI double from third baseman Kevin Bazzell in the top of the first inning and a two-run single off the bat of designated hitter Zac Vooletich in the fifth, which gave Tech a 3-0 lead for the time-being.
The Huskies chipped away with Molina off the bump, scoring two in the seventh off Beckel: second baseman Ryan Daniels put UConn on the board with an RBI groundout and first baseman Maddix Dalena cut its deficit to one with a two-out RBI single through the right side.
Beckel worked in and out of a jam in the eighth inning, stranding the tying run 90 feet away from the plate in the process, before head coach Tim Tadlock handed the ball to fellow right-hander Josh Sanders for the final three outs.
Sanders made quick work of the Huskies in the ninth inning, tossing a 1-2-3 inning on only nine pitches to earn his first save of the season.
The win pushed the Red Raiders into the double-elimination regional's winners' bracket, where they will await the winner of the hosting Florida Gators and Florida A&M. That contest is set for 5 p.m. Saturday with sophomore Kyle Robinson expected to be on the hill for Tech.
