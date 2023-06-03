Texas Tech knew it would likely have to go through No. 2 Florida to get out of the Gainesville Regional and into its second super regional in three seasons.
The Red Raiders hurdled that obstacle (at least for the time being) in dramatic fashion, riding two home runs from slugging first baseman Gavin Kash to a 5-4 win over the hometown Gators Saturday evening at Condron Family Ballpark in Gainesville, Florida.
After right fielder Zac Vooletich extended the bottom of the eighth inning with a two-out single off Florida reliever Ryan Slater, Kash pounded a 3-2 offering from the right-hander over the fence in left-center field for a go-ahead two-run home run.
WE'D LIKE TO MAKE A DEPOSIT 💰No. 26 for @Gavinkash6. None bigger.📺 ESPN+ | https://t.co/S29p6aYVEW pic.twitter.com/na813UiwNY— Texas Tech Baseball (@TTU_Baseball) June 4, 2023
The homer gave the Red Raiders a 5-3 advantage and marked the lefty's 26th long ball of the year and second of the day — he took Florida starter Brandon Sproat deep for a solo shot in the fifth that broke an 0-19 slump at the plate and put Tech in front, 3-1.
Kash out-slugged Florida standout Jac Caglianone, who tied the game with a two-run homer off Tech reliever Ryan Free in the top of the sixth inning, his 29th of the year, but was mere feet shy of a go-ahead bomb the eighth.
GAGE HARRELSON.#SCTop10 | @ESPNAssignDesk📺 ESPN+ | https://t.co/S29p6aYVEW pic.twitter.com/iYyGbLRqtC— Texas Tech Baseball (@TTU_Baseball) June 4, 2023
Fittingly, the lefty slugger was the Gators' last hope with the two outs and one on in the top of the ninth, but Tech closer Brandon Beckel induced a game-ending pop-out to earn his seventh save of the year and move the Red Raiders into the regional final.
Tech starter Kyle Robinson pitched three shutout innings before surrendering the game's first run in the fourth. The sophomore was tagged for a second earned run after leaving in the sixth, which scored on Caglianone's homer.
Robinson dueled fellow righty Brandon Sproat, who also cruised through three shutout innings before surrendering the lead on a two-run home run from Tech second baseman Austin Green, his 12th of the year.
Tim Tadlock and Co. will await the winner of Florida and UConn in the regional final, which is slated for a 5 p.m. first pitch on Sunday.
