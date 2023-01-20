Texas Tech completed the Red Raider Open track meet hosted on Jan. 20th at the Sports Performance Center. The meet provided a testing ground for the Red Raiders against stiff Power Five competition, and was highlighted by multiple program records, nation leading times and an NCAA record.
Kicking off the meet for Tech were the women’s and men’s weight throw groups. For the women’s, senior Malin Smith finished third overall with a personal best throw of 18.57 meters, while sophomore Field Gatlin claimed fifth with a throw of 17.42 meters. For the men’s, junior Jacob Mechler took third with a throw of 19.64 meters and sophomore Konner Wood stood at fifth with a throw of 18.62 meters.
“They’re doing really good, I mean they were solid I think one personal best there … they’re just really being consistent right now,” head track coach Wes Kittley said. “Our weight throw girls are getting consistent and when you do that, you’re gonna wake up here in a week or two and you’re gonna have a big throw, so it’s encouraging.”
Following the weight toss groups, senior Ryleigh Redding brought home second in the women’s pole vault at 4.10 meters, while sophomore Olivia Cade tied for fourth at 3.85 meters.
In the women’s long jump, senior Zhane Smith secured third place at 6.15 meters. In the men’s 600 yard, junior Marco Vilca procured second place with a time of 1:09.43, missing out on first by a tenth of a second.
During the men’s mile, Edward (EJ) Rush took first place with a personal best time of 4:07.10.
Records were not safe during the women’s 60 meter hurdles. Senior Demisha Roswell, who finished second with a time of 7.98 seconds, broke the Tech program record that she herself set last week. Ahead of Roswell was Kentucky’s Masai Russell, who set an NCAA record with a time of 7.75.
“I want to say I’m disappointed and I expect better in the side hurdles, but my coach told me not to worry about it because I’m having a great opener,” Roswell said. “Last week I ran a 7.99 and that came up to PR … and a 7.98 today so I’m happy with that.”
Junior Caleb Dean and senior Don’dre Swint followed up in the men’s 60 meter sprint, as Dean finished second and Swint finished third. Dean’s time of 6.60 (6.591) was good enough for a personal best, while Swint came a fraction behind with a time of 6.60 (6.597).
Tech athletes would take third place in both women's and men's shot put. Field Gatlin, who nabbed her second top five placement, put up a personal best with 15.68 meters, and junior Devin Roberson hit 16.11 meters.
Junior Rosemary Chukwuma claimed first in the women's 200 meter sprint with a time of 22.99, good for third overall in Tech history and the fastest recorded time in the country this season. Chukwuma now owns the fastest recorded times for the season in both the 60 and 200 meter sprints.
In the men’s pole vault, fifth year Zach Bradford set both the Tech program record and top height in the country at 5.72 meters.
The 4x400 men's relay team, which was composed of Caleb Dean, Courtney Lindsey, Shaemar Uter and Nylo Clarke, managed to break the program record with a time of 3:04.52. The team managed to secure first place along with the record, as well as the top time in the country.
“I was pretty pumped, we were hoping for a 3:05 and a 3:04.55 I believe is what it was, (it) broke the school record which was .75 and been there a long time,” Kittley said. “Really impressed with how aggressive they ran, we were out front almost from the beginning and to stay aggressive and to run like that really was encouraging. I think that’s maybe one of the top times in the country right now.”
Among the competition was a sample of conference opponents Tech will likely face during the National Indoor Championships. With the meet coming on March 10th, Kittley said that the level of competition fielded today is something you can’t teach in practice.
“We needed this and we need to start having this every week now, you know so we can start getting into a little bit of shape,” Kittley said. “When you have Kentucky, you have Clemson, you have Miami, you have LSU and you have A&M, you’re seeing some of the very best out there. Then we’re gonna see Georgia and Oregon next week, so by the time we get to three or four more weeks we’re gonna have pretty much run everybody.”
Four different competitions today (the women’s 60 meter hurdles, the women’s 200, the men’s 4x400 and men’s pole vault), netted the top times in the nation. Kittley said that every team that competed will return to the Sports Performance Center next year.
“This facility is phenomenal, people around the country know it, and I’m just so proud to have this facility,” Kittley said. “It means everything to me, I call it my baby, and we don’t like traveling anywhere because we think we have the best place in the world to run.”
