It was never a two-man race for Texas Tech’s starting quarterback position. Even with Tyler Shough returning for a fifth year of Division l experience and Donovan Smith starting the Red Raiders’ final four games of 2021, there was always a third name being brought up by Tech coaches throughout the spring and summer: redshirt freshman Behren Morton.
Morton only appeared in two collegiate games and thrown a total of three in-game passes entering the 2022 season. And even though Tech head coach Joey McGuire insisted that fans would see all three quarterbacks on the field at points in the season, the Eastland native saw the field minimally through the Red Raiders’ first five games this season.
He was, however, developing under the tutelage of renowned offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, Zach Kittley. Kittley said the former four star high school prospect’s talent has never been in question despite the lack of playing time afforded to him.
“Behren is very, very talented as everyone knows,” Kittley said Oct. 3 during his weekly news conference. “He’s waiting his time and if something happens, I don’t have any hesitation throwing Behren Morton out there.”
Despite entering the season as Tech’s default third-string quarterback, injuries to both Shough and Smith opened the door for Morton to shoot up the depth chart. Morton talked about his ability to stay ready despite being a couple spots down on the depth chart.
“Preparation is a big key for me,” Morton said. “Any time we have a great quarterback room, you put anyone in there, the next guy is gonna be ready.”
Morton’s moment came Oct. 8 against No. 7 Oklahoma State, when he got a last-minute start in place of the hobbled Smith. On the road and against a formidable Cowboy defense, Morton led the Red Raiders to their best offensive performance since their season opener, with the quarterback contributing 432 of the team’s 527 total yards.
Tech ultimately fell to the Pokes, 41-31, but the statement was made. Aside from the statistics, Morton held his own at the helm of Kittley’s fast-paced offense, recording more pass attempts than any Red Raiders this season (62), according to Tech Athletics, while completing over 60%.
Senior defensive back Dadrion Taylor-Demerson gave his perspective watching Morton’s performance from the sidelines.
“The way that boy throws the ball is unbelievable,” Taylor-Demerson said during Tech’s post game press conference Oct. 22. “We were on the sidelines in the first drive (and) we were all like ‘oh my goodness’.”
“He has the ‘kid love’ for the game so he has a lot of fun out there,” the senior added.
The outing also caught the eye of the opposite sideline. When informed that Morton was only a redshirt freshman, Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy simply responded, “that’s not good.”
Despite getting banged up in the loss, Morton’s effort against the Cowboys earned him a second straight start following the bye week at Tech’s annual Homecoming game against West Virginia. The Red Raiders overwhelmed the Mountaineers 48-10, snapping a two-game losing streak with Morton earning his first win as a starter.
Tech head coach Joey McGuire said the quarterback was working his way back to full health throughout the week in preparation for his home debut as a starter, which was nearly tarnished by a pregame illness he battled before the game.
“I think the dude was either in class or in treatment every moment of the day,” McGuire said. “We got his stomach settled down, he felt good… the pace that he played with today really helped us and is helping our offensive line.”
Morton reflected on his first time leading the offense at Jones AT&T Stadium.
“It was a surreal moment getting to play in ‘the Jones’ for the first time with the best fans in the country,” Morton said. “Getting the first start and to play for this university, it’s a tremendous opportunity.”
The Red Raiders will be back at home Saturday for a bout with preseason Big 12 favorite Baylor, where it’ll be the first game all three of Tech’s quarterbacks will be active since the season opener. McGuire discussed the possibility of the quarterback question getting tougher as the season rolls on.
“When you have a quarterback room like we have, you always want the competition. You never want anybody to get complacent,” McGuire said. “When we come in Saturday, we’re planning on playing all three of them… whoever gives us the best chance to win against Baylor is gonna be the guy that starts the game.”
