Guided a career-high seven innings from starter Mason Molina, No. 16 Texas Tech baseball claimed a game one victory over Baylor, 10-1, Friday night at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park. Molina also set career bests in strikeouts (12) and pitches (106), as the sophomore improved to 4-2 across 10 starts this season.
Molina went further than any Tech pitcher this season and allowed just three base runners in the process. His 12 strikeouts were also the most by a Red Raider this season; he achieved his 12th punch-out on his final at-bat of the night.
"That's what you want on Friday evening," Tech head coach Tim Tadlock said of Molina's night. "You definitely want a guy to go out and give you six (to) eight innings, somewhere right in there, if not nine. It's definitely a step in the right direction."
The start was Molina's first since lasting a season-low 2.2 innings last Friday against Oklahoma. The sophomore said mound presence was his point of emphasis in the practices following the short start.
"That was something we were working on this whole week from last week, because obviously it didn't go as we wanted," Molina said. "I was just trying to go out there and use everything I had and get in a rhythm and just kind of, not cruise but go after them every pitch."
Molina's career performance coincided with another red-hot day for the Red Raider offense. Senior designated hitter Ty Coleman continued his torrent stretch at the plate with a 4-5 showing against the Bears. Coleman's first three hits went for extra bases, including a first-inning solo home run that put the Red Raiders in front.
The Midland native is batting 7-13 across three games on the week, and raised his batting average to .318 after Friday night's win.
"I don't think (Coleman) is doing anything different. I think he's just moving on the rock pitch and hitting it hard," Tadlock said. "Ty, I think he keeps it pretty simple."
Gage Harrelson, Kevin Bazzell and Austin Green added three hits apiece, as the Red Raiders erupted for 16 hits against a trio of Baylor arms. The result was Tech's 18th 10-run performance of the year, which was bolstered by a six-run fourth inning.
Freshman shortstop led off the scoring surge with his second career home run, a three-run shot off Baylor starter Blake Helton to give Tech a 5-0 lead. Three RBI knocks followed, with Green's RBI single off reliever Ethan Calder capping the inning.
Bazzell drove in two more runs in the fifth with his NCAA-leading 21st double of the year, and sophomore first baseman Gavin Kash secured double-digit runs with his 20th home run of the year. Kash's solo shot reached the top of the scoreboard in right-center field and moved the lefty slugger into a tie for fourth place on Tech's single-season home run list.
A ninth-inning solo homer by Baylor second baseman Cole Posey ended Tech's chance at its first shutout of the year.
Tadlock announced a Saturday noon doubleheader during the postgame press conference, moving first pitch back two hours from the original 2 p.m. start time. Sophomore right-hander Trendan Parish is projected to get the ball in game two.
