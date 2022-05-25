The No. 2 seed Texas Tech baseball team won its tournament opener in the 2022 Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship, defeating the No. 7 Kansas State Wildcats 5-3 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Freshman left-handed pitcher Mason Molina struck out a career-high 10 batters in the contest, earning his second win of the season.
The Red Raiders got out to an early lead with three runs in the second inning, partially thanks to three K-State defensive miscues.
With freshman catcher Hudson White on first and senior shortstop Kurt Wilson on third, KSU starter Connor McCullough's pickoff attempt got away from first baseman Dylan Phillips, allowing Wilson to score and White advancing to second on Phillips' errant throw to home.
Senior third baseman Parker Kelly scored White the next at-bat with an RBI single. Kelly proceeded to steal second and come all the way around to score after K-State catcher Justin Mitchell's throw ricocheted into shallow right field.
Kansas State head coach Pete Hughes said the early errors made the game easier for Tech and more difficult for Kansas State to work through.
"The park is not very offensive by nature and the last thing you can do is provide offense for your opponent," Hughes said. "Not to take anything away from Molina, he was awesome. He was a difference maker."
Molina cruised through the first five innings of the contest until he ran into trouble in the sixth. He struck out five of the first six batters he faced to start the contest, ultimately finishing with a career-high 10 strikeouts, according to Tech Athletics.
The true freshman carried a no-hitter into the seventh but surrendered a leadoff walk and a double to KSU shortstop Dylan Phillips two batters later. Center fielder Cole Johnson followed with an RBI single to get the Wildcats on the board and third baseman Kaelen Culpepper cut the Tech led to two with a two-run double down the right field line.
Molina said he tried to disregard the potential no-hitter as he entered the seventh inning.
"I try not to focus on it too much," Molina said. "Obviously it's going to be in the back of your head, but (I) just try to treat every inning like it's 0-0."
A bullpen trio of sophomores Andrew Devine, Derek Bridges and Austin Becker combined to pitch 2.1 scoreless innings in relief of Molina. Becker retired the final side in order to secure his second save of the season.
Wilson led the offense with a 3-4 day at the plate and sophomore center fielder Dillon Carter added a two-run triple in the sixth inning to make it a 5-0 Tech lead.
Wilson, a graduate of Martin High School in Arlington, said the early offense Tech displayed was a difference maker in the win.
"It was huge for us," Wilson said. "We were just trying to get ahead for Molina, I mean he was shoving and dealing. When we got the lead, it felt like we got comfortable because it's pretty easy to play defense when you got a guy striking everybody out."
The Red Raiders will await the results of Game 4 between No. 6 West Virginia and No. 3 Oklahoma. The Sooners took three out of the four games they played against Tech this season, outscoring the Red Raiders 38-33 in those contests.
Tech head coach Tim Tadlock acknowledged the two potential opponents and said his team will need to be ready for a battle regardless of who they play.
"We know Oklahoma and West Virginia (are) playing at a high level," Tadlock said. "West Virginia just beat the team we just played, and we just played Oklahoma, so we know we got our work cut out for us, and we gotta show up and play one of them."
Tech's next matchup is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.
