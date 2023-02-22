The Texas Tech women’s basketball team snapped its four-game losing streak in a 69-68 double overtime win against West Virginia Wednesday night at United Supermarkets Arena Sophomore guard Rhyle McKinney took an opportunity off a wild inbound pass and scored the game-winning basket for the Lady Raiders.
Tech head coach Krista Gerlich inserted all five super-seniors into the starting five, a move she also made in the team’s triple overtime loss to Oklahoma State on Saturday.
#TexasTech guards Jasmine Shavers and Bre’Amber Scott are in uniform and getting shots up with the rest the #LadyRaider team. Looks like both of them will be good to go tonight against West Virginia. Tech HC Krista Gerlich said both players were day-to-day going into the game.— Andrew Fallon (@AndrewFallonDT) February 23, 2023
A 13-0 run in the first quarter and a 10-0 run in the second helped the Mountaineers maintain a double-digit lead going into halftime. West Virginia maintained the lead despite a pair of scoring droughts, including a near five-minute scoring drought at the end of the half.
Tech showed some spark midway through the first quarter, going on a 7-0 run midway through the first 10 minutes of play. A 3-13 shooting performance in the second quarter from Tech propelled West Virginia to a 34-21 lead heading into the final 20 minutes of play.
Both teams had struggles from the three-point line in the first 20 minutes, with the Lady Raiders not making a single shot from beyond the arc in their eight attempts while West Virginia shot 3-18 from downtown.
A 13-0 run from the Lady Raiders that carried over from the end of the third quarter put Tech in the position to take its first lead of the game in the final period. Senior guard Bre’Amber Scott tied the game up late in the fourth quarter to send the game into overtime. Despite shooting 4-16 from the field and fouling out late in the game, Scott led the Lady Raiders in scoring with 13 points.
Tech head coach Krista Gerlich said the win was a life lesson for her team.
“It could have been really, really, really easy for them to lay down and that's what it was looking like to me at the beginning of the game,” Gerlich said. “And I'm just not going to allow them to do that and they're going to learn for much bigger battles in their life than a basketball game of how to get up and fight and I hope that's what they take away from it.”
Both teams decided that one overtime period wasn't enough, as a second one was forced after a crucial turnover from sophomore guard Ashley Chevalier.
McKinney’s final shot in double overtime gave the Lady Raiders a 69-68 victory, improving its conference record to 5-10 on the season. McKinney spoke on her mentality leading up to the game winning shot.
“I just wanted it so bad,” McKinney said. “I mean, it could have been me or anybody else and it would have been the same reaction, like anybody on this team deserves something like that. We deserve this win, I'm so proud of my girls. It was a total team effort.”
The Lady Raiders will take on Baylor in Waco in their next matchup Feb. 25 at 5 p.m.
