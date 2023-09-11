Monday morning head football coach Joey McGuire reflected on his individual coaching performance following back-to-back losses, while defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter praised the development of young players on defense.
McGuire, who holds an 8-7 record at Tech, said he is not satisfied with his leadership and believes he needs to do more to win.
“I’m not happy with my own performance. I said it last year, y’all have heard me say it before, I failed. I came here to win a Big 12 championship. I don't believe in average. I don’t believe in consolation prizes,” McGuire said. “... I’ve got to be much better to put ourselves in positions to win games, especially close games.”
On the defensive side of the ball, DeRuyter assessed the performance of his players, particularly redshirt freshman linebacker Ben Roberts and sophomore outside linebacker Charles Esters III.
Roberts recorded 12 total tackles and a forced fumble in his second career game according to Tech athletics. In the wake of injured junior linebacker Jacob Rodriguez (foot 4-6 weeks), Roberts' play against Oregon was highly praised by DeRuyter in their weekly press conference.
“I was really happy with the way Ben (Roberts) played. You know, you’re talking about a guy’s first time getting a lot of significant snaps against a really explosive, highly talented offense,” DeRuyter said. “I think at first, things were really, really fast, but the great thing is seeing him play as he went throughout the game. The game seemed to slow down for him, and he was really productive.”
Continuing his praise for the younger players, DeRuyter commended Esters III after earning his first collegiate tackle against Oregon.
“Charles (Esters III) has been showing some things. If you’d asked me a year ago when he first got here, I don't think he would have developed this quick. Coach Ah You’s (outside linebackers coach) done a great job getting him ready,” DeRuyter said. “He’s a guy who’s a really smart football player, so we can put him in different positions, and he picks things up.”
Tech hosts Tarleton State at 6 p.m. Saturday inside of Jones AT&T Stadium for the Red Raiders’ final home game before Big 12 play begins.
McGuire's updated injury report:
Jacob Rodriquez (foot) - timetable remains at 4 to 6 weeks
Dennis Wilburn (concussion) - will return against Tarleton State
Tyler Owens (quad strain) - day-by-day
C.J. Baskerville (toe) - will return against Tarleton State
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.