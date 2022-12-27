The 2022 Texas Tech football season will culminate on Dec. 28 against Ole Miss in the TaxAct Texas Bowl, and with that, Joey McGuire will draw the curtain on his first year as the Red Raiders' head coach.
McGuire's inaugural campaign featured wins over rivals Texas and Oklahoma, the first time in program history that the Red Raiders' have defeated both in the same season, and a 7-5 regular season record, the program's best mark since 2015.
"Our very first team meeting whenever I got the job, we talked about the expectation is (that) we're gonna be bowl eligible every year," McGuire told members of the media on Dec. 24.
"We talk all the time about how this team's gonna be remembered, this team's done some things that's never been done before ... eight wins, it's been a little while since Texas Tech has done that, so we're gonna try to do it against Ole Miss this week.”
Shortly after Tech's selection to the Texas Bowl, McGuire tabbed senior quarterback Tyler Shough as the starter against the Rebels, a decision that was expected with sophomore Donovan Smith hitting the transfer portal after Tech's regular season finale against Oklahoma and redshirt freshman Behren Morton recovering from an ankle injury, though the latter is expected to be available for the bowl game.
As the starter, Shough conducted the Red Raiders to three straight wins to end their regular season, including a 51-48 overtime victory over Oklahoma. The senior posted a career-high 480 total yards of offense against the Sooners, 436 through the air and an additional 44 on the ground.
McGuire discussed the importance of Shough's resurgence after returning from a shoulder injury he suffered during Tech's season opener against Murray State.
"The first couple games we put him in, you could tell that he just wasn't comfortable really throwing the ball with any kind of pace ... but we needed to get him in the game, we needed him to get hit and let him feel comfortable about that," McGuire said. "You start seeing who he is as a football player and he's an NFL caliber quarterback ... I'm really excited to see him play in NRG (Stadium) against a really good football team."
While Tech rides a three-game win streak into NRG Stadium, Ole Miss is in the opposite boat, having lost four of its last five game after starting the season 7-0. The Lane Kiffen-led Rebels boast the nation's third-best rushing attack, however, averaging over 260 yards per game on the ground alone.
Super senior defensive back Adrian Frye gave his first impression of the Rebels back on Dec. 5.
"They're really skilled," Frye said. "We can't go into this game thinking that we're just gonna run through them ... we really got to keep our head on a swivel, keep our head down and grind and really gameplan and figure them out because that's what's gonna lead us to the win."
It'll be a homecoming of sorts for Frye and 13 other Houston-area natives on Tech's roster. A graduate of Eisenhower High School in northwest Houston, Frye touched on the perspective of ending his career in his hometown.
"It's gonna be really, really, really warming, just to see all my family and friends there," Frye said. "So it'll be good to see them all in stands and see them after the game, even though it's gonna be a very emotional moment afterwards win, lose or draw ... I'm just excited to actually have people there that (are) going to be there to experience it with me."
One upperclassmen that will avoid the emotional sendoff for the time-being is senior defensive lineman Tony Bradford Jr., who previously announced his intention to return to Lubbock in 2023 for his fifth season donning the scarlet and black.
Even with the decision to return in place, the North Shore product plans on leaving his mark on the season Wednesday night, which he considers a "home game" for the Red Raiders
"I mean, this is the last game of the year. We plan on emptying the tank, there's no sense in holding back on anything," Bradford said. "We got a great opponent in Ole Miss, we understand that their fan base is gonna show up but we also understand our fans are gonna be here as well."
"We've got Red Raiders all over the state of Texas and they're coming in from all areas to support us ... so we want to just represent the program well and make them proud."
Kickoff for the 2022 TaxAct Texas Bowl is slated for 8 p.m. at NRG Stadium in Houston.
