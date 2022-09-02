Texas Tech football opens its season at Jones AT&T Stadium on Saturday at 7 p.m. against Murray State and there may not be anyone in Lubbock more excited than head coach Joey McGuire. The rookie collegiate head coach ended his press conference on Monday with a loud but simple message to the media.
“Hey, it’s game week. Good to see y’all”, McGuire said as he waved.
Saturday night has been a long time coming for McGuire, who was hired in November following Matt Wells’ firing after a 5-3 start to the 2021 season. Tech offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie was subsequently promoted to interim head coach for the remainder of the season, with McGuire waiting in the wings and making appearances throughout the winter.
Come Saturday, McGuire will return to his natural habitat: the sideline. He said he feels relieved to have free range to expend his energy, as he spent a portion of the 2021 season at Baylor in the pressbox.
“(I’ve) been in the pressbox for about three or four games and, man, it wasn't very fun,” McGuire said with a smile. “I was like a caged animal up there.“
More importantly for McGuire, Saturday will mark the first time since 2016 that he’s taken the field as a head coach, a role he views as his destiny.
“I hadn’t been a head coach, in front of a team going out on a gameday in the last five years … I really do believe that God put me on this earth to do that,” McGuire said. “I’m really excited to give that pregame speech and lead those guys down the tunnel. It’s going to be incredible.”
Aiding McGuire on the sideline and in the pressbox is an almost entirely new coaching staff. Offensively, Zach Kittley will be calling the shots for the Red Raiders and starting quarterback Tyler Shough.
Kittley, the son of Tech track and field director Wes Kittley, was hired away from Western Kentucky where the Hilltoppers finished second in the country in total offense, according to Sports Reference.
Multiple Red Raiders have praised their new offensive coordinator and the offense he has brought. Back in April, senior wide receiver Xavier White expressed his eagerness to start utilizing Kittley’s system in a competitive game.
“I’m expecting to make big plays, especially with Coach Kittley. His offense is lethal,” White said.
Sophomore tight end Mason Tharp said the offense has a threshold it wants to hit every game this season.
“We’re gonna have to score a lot of touchdowns. Our whole goal is to put 50 (points) on every team,” Tharp said. “Just be ready (for us) to throw the ball, run the ball especially with the backs we have … it’s gonna be a fun year.”
On the other side of the ball, newly hired defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter will lead a Red Raider defense that finished 95th in the nation in points allowed per game last season, according to Sports Reference.
Despite the unremarkable ranking in 2021, DeRuyter will have a plethora of experience at his disposal, including a defensive line that is composed of all upperclassmen. Super- Senior linebacker Kosi Eldridge said that this experience gives the defense more freedom than they have had in previous seasons.
“We’re experienced in places that we haven't been experienced in past years,” Eldridge said. “Everybody in our defense, especially the ones that are going to play, are old … so it should be fun to fly around under this new scheme we have as well.”
Senior linebacker Tyree Wilson, who was listed as an edge rusher in Tech’s most recent depth chart, remains a highlight on that end of the field for the Red Raiders. Wilson led Tech in sacks (7) last season and his size (6’6, 275 lbs.) has garnered mentions in 2023 NFL Draft scouting reports.
Eldridge described what it’s like playing next to Wilson throughout the offseason.
“He’s an animal. He’s a different breed,” Eldridge said. “He’s definitely come a long way since even last year … it’s good to know that you have somebody like that on the edge.”
With anticipation for the 2022 season nearing its climax, all that’s left for the Red Raiders is results. McGuire said he believes that his players have earned the hype they are receiving.
“(The players) deserve for fans to be in the stands,” McGuire said. “They did it for basketball and they make an impact, they do it for baseball and they make an impact and I’m telling you our guys have worked hard enough to get the same.”
