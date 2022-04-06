In his first offseason as a Division 1 head coach, Joey McGuire said he walked away from the first scrimmage knowing there were a lot of plays to teach off of but was inspired by his offense.
“Right there at the end, the defense in our Red Zone competition got ahead by 12 when it was first one to 18,” McGuire said. “The offense could have folded real quick but they didn’t, they came back and answered … so overall putting a lot of stuff on tape to teach off of and the way they competed at the end.”
The first scrimmage of the spring came after the team’s sixth practice in 2022. Still, it resembled one of McGuire’s first opportunities to call plays in a live-action setting, which he said was exciting.
“Any time you come into Jones AT&T it’s just a whole different atmosphere,” McGuire said. “We’ve talked a lot about when we walk down that tunnel we’ve got to flip that switch. It’s almost like we’re Clark Kent anywhere but when we walk down to the Jones the cape’s got to come off.”
McGuire said one of his biggest takeaways from the scrimmage was how the defense excelled, specifially how it was disruptive on third down.
“The defense on third down did some really good things, there was a lot of pressure on the quarterback,” McGuire said before acknowledging his defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter. “Coach DeRuyter turned up the heat and I think we went three or four times in a row that it would have been a sack in the game.”
McGuire said it was good to see pressure come from all angles because it shows the defense is buying into DeRuyter’s scheme, who is also in his first season in Lubbock after joining McGuire’s staff from the University of Oregon.
“Everything’s new, especially on the defensive side of the ball,” McGuire said. “We’ve tried to put everything in, as much as we can so they start learning the vocabulary and terminologies and everything we’re doing.”
While he was pleased to see his defensive players eagerly learning, McGuire said they jumped offsides a few times towards the end of practice, giving him more plays to teach off of.
“Our number one plan to win is ‘Don’t beat yourself’,” McGuire said. “So that’s great to teach off of. We’ll show that and cut that up for film.”
While McGuire was the only coach available to the media after the first Spring scrimmage, DeRuyter and Tech’s offensive coordinator Zach Kittley both spoke on March 31 after Tech’s Pro Day and final practice before Saturday’s scrimmage.
DeRyuter said that as a coach it’s his job to want to see his player continue to progress, but he’s been happy with what he’s seen so far.
“I love the way our guys have picked it up, the way they’re putting the time in and then going out on the field and running hard to the ball,” DeRuyter said. “When guys are confused they don’t run hard. I’ve seen our guys run hard to the ball.”
About a third of the way through the spring practices, DeRuyter said the Red Raiders are about where they need to be.
“I think our guys are picking it up pretty well. What’s a change from years past is that we’re practicing on two fields so our young guys are getting reps,” he said. “I think that’s really good for a team to have everyone running the defense so that we can continue to have depth.”
On the other side of the ball, Kittley said Tech is heading in the right direction.
“Clearly we’re not where we want to be quite yet,” Kittley said. “We’ve gotta keep climbing. Offensively, we’re pretty young so a lot of it is just teaching the basics to some of these young guys, but they bought into the culture that coach McGuire brought here and bought into the offense, what we’re doing schematically. We’re really on the right trend up.”
Kittley said Tech’s quarterback room has looked really good so far, with a trio of guys battling it out and splitting reps evenly.
“They all have traits different from each other, but the room is great.” he said. “I love that room, they all get along great. We’re a big family in there and it’s gone really well so far.”
McGuire also shared his thoughts on this season’s quarterback room when he said they’re similarities help his staff determine how Spring practices need to take place.
“The quarterbacks have been rotating through,” McGuire said. “The good thing for us is they’re very similar from the standpoint that they’re very mobile, they can extend plays with their feet ... (Kittley) doesn’t have to change up the way he calls the game because his quarterbacks are different.
Kittley said his ideal quarterback is someone who is a leader and has command of the locker room.
“When he walks in the locker room the team is going to know who he is,” Kittley said.
While he said all three potential starters have that trait about them, they’ll spend the rest of the spring competing for their spot just like the rest of the team.
McGuire seemingly has a similar leadership command of the coaching staff, as Kittley said he’s the boss who sets expectations for the staff to follow.
“It’s been great. I’ve been a part of a bunch of staff where it’s maybe offense versus defense, or maybe you see these guys in the building all day every day but you never see them outside the building,” Kittley said. “It couldn’t be any more different here, we’re full staff comradery … it’s come together great. That’s a huge part of success in my opinion, you’re gonna spend a lot of time in that building together so you better like each other.”
