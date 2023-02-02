Following the 2023 National Signing Day on Feb.1, Joey McGuire’s first recruiting class as head coach of Texas Tech has gained recognition in the national media. The former Baylor linebackers coach landed a class that is ranked 26th in the nation by 247Sports.com and 23rd by Rivals.com, signifying a culture change that the Red Raiders have needed.
Tech’s last recruiting class to fall within the top 30 came over a decade ago, during a year in which the primary concern was whether or not the world would end. While the world may not have ended in 2012, the Red Raiders’ success in the recruiting game did.
After the 2012 class, Tech’s average recruiting class ranking over the next decade was 51st, including three separate classes that failed to sniff the top 60 in 2018, 2019 and 2021. Over the decade-long stretch, the Red Raiders had one class crack the top five in Big 12 rankings, with every other ranking sixth or lower. Other in-state schools such as Texas, Baylor and TCU competed for the Big 12 championship during this time, while Tech struggled for positive records.
The 2023 class for Tech goes against previous conference trends, sitting at fourth overall in the Big 12. With the impending moves of Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC, the Red Raiders’ class will claim second overall in terms of teams who will compete in the conference post-2024.
Head coaches Kliff Kingsbury and Matt Wells treated the recruiting circuit as if it were the Oregon trail. On Kingsbury's end, failure to capitalize in recruiting led to an underachieving tenure for the eventual Cardinals head coach, highlighted by a losing record of 13-19 with quarterback Patrick Mahomes as the starter.
During this same stretch, recruiting spending at Tech fell from $751,021 in 2014 to $501,271 in 2016 according to annual NCAA financial reports, a decrease of about $250,000.
For Wells, two classes outside the top 60 highlighted a three-year stint which netted a 6-14 conference record and zero bowl appearances, according to Tech Athletics.
Following what could be considered an almost embarrassing string of years for Tech, McGuire has ushered in a new standard for recruiting. As his 2024 recruiting class already stands at sixth in the nation according to 247Sports.com, it shows that 2023 was not a one-hit wonder in terms of recruiting for the Red Raiders.
Although McGuire found success with an 8-5 record and bowl win in his first year, revitalizing recruiting has been the former Cedar Hill coach's biggest statement. Games may be won on the field, but schools such as Georgia, Oklahoma, Clemson and Alabama have shown that conferences and championships are won through recruiting.
In regards to the lack of recruiting interest for Lubbock over the past years, McGuire had one signifying statement about the future of Tech.
"Whatever reason people said you couldn't recruit to West Texas, that will never be said again," McGuire said. "We'll only get better as we continue to grow this program."
