With storylines aplenty leading up to Baylor’s trip to Lubbock Saturday night, Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire is looking to an unusual source to keep his team’s focus on the gridiron: the model pumpjack that sits outside the gates of Jones AT&T Stadium.
“That pumpjack doesn’t care if it’s raining or snowing or it’s sun, or if we’re playing Baylor … it’s still gonna be the same,” McGuire said during his weekly news conference Oct. 24. “That’s what I’m gonna try to do this week.”
Of course, McGuire’s meeting with his former employer tops the list of possible distractions. The first year head coach had spent the previous five seasons in Waco, the last three as associate head coach, before making the interconference job change. McGuire described his emotions ahead of the reunion.
“I know there’s gonna be nerves before the game,” McGuire said. “I was a part of recruiting about 95% of that roster so I know those guys really well and care a lot about them, but at the end of the day it’s just a football game in the Big 12 that we need to go win.”
Despite McGuire’s best efforts, his players are well aware of the circumstances surrounding the game. Sophomore offensive lineman Matt Keeler said the team will have an extra chip on its shoulder Saturday during his post-practice player availability Oct. 25.
“He said he doesn’t want that,” Keeler said. “We want him to show up … we know it's a big game.”
The two squads will meet under similar circumstances, as they share identical records both overall (4-3) and in conference play (2-2). The Bears, who many picked to repeat as conference champions, are trying to claw back into the AP Top 25 after losses to Oklahoma State and West Virginia bumped them for the first time this season.
Dave Aranda’s team is coming off a 35-23 Homecoming win over Kansas last week, however, and McGuire said he will not be taking the competition lightly.
“They are the Big 12 champs, right now they’re the standard that everyone’s gonna be measured by,” McGuire said. “No matter what anybody else’s record says, they’re the ones that have the trophy out of last year … excited to play those guys.”
Baylor’s offense is led by star running back Richard Reese, who ranks second among all freshmen in both rushing touchdowns (9) and rushing yards (660), according to Baylor Athletics.
McGuire touched on what Reese has brought to the Baylor offense in his first collegiate season.
“He’s a real speedster, he hits the hole really hard,” McGuire said. “He does a great job (and) played really well last week.”
The Red Raider offense continues to revolve around the quarterback position, as Tech’s 363.6 passing yards per game rank third in the nation, according to Tech Athletics.
Redshirt freshman Behren Morton got the last two starts, but the rest of the room has continued to make strides with its health. Sophomore Donovan Smith went 4-4 with a touchdown in his lone drive against West Virginia and week one starter Tyler Shough was medically cleared to play this week, setting up Saturday to be the first time all three gunslingers will be active since Tech’s season opener.
McGuire said Shough’s recovery has forced Tech to weigh all options regarding the quarterback position.
“When you have somebody that’s injured that won the job, and won the job without any doubt, you definitely have to open (the competition) up,” McGuire said. “When we come in Saturday, we’re planning on playing all three of them … whoever gives us the best chance to win that game against Baylor is gonna be the guy that starts the game.“
Tech’s defense is coming off a four-takeaway performance against West Virginia, including three interceptions by three different defensive backs. Defensive coordinator Tim Deruyter said the defense was due for a big game based on how they practice.
“Our guys work on it every single day, every week we work on it as coaches and sometimes the opportunities just come up more,” DeRuyter said. “I thought our corners did a really nice job all day long of playing press coverage and being tight to their man, and if they’re gonna throw into tight coverage, our guys are good enough athletes to go up and take it.”
Tech will add an eighth member into its Ring of Honor during halftime in current Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who played for the Red Raiders 2014-16. McGuire touched on his regime’s relationship with the MVP.
“It’s really good to have him on our side … he and (offensive coordinator Zach) Kittley are really close,” McGuire said. “He’s really proud to be a Red Raider, I know that.”
The Red Raiders will look to improve to 5-0 at home for the first time since going 7-0 at “The Jones” during the 2008 season, according to Tech Athletics.
“The energy is different when you come into this place … I think there is definitely a mystique here” McGuire said. “Our guys feel extremely comfortable walking down that tunnel and being able to flip a switch and play extremely hard.”
Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ESPN2 will have live televised coverage of the game.
