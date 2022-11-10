When Texas Tech’s head basketball coach Mark Adams took over for Chris Beard, he did so with the help of two key returning starters in Kevin McCullar and Terrence Shannon Jr. Now in his second season at the helm, McCullar and Shannon are suiting up for new schools as they attempt to improve their draft stock in their final year(s) of eligibility.
Shannon spent the summer adjusting to college life in his home state after transferring to the University of Illinois. In his debut with the No. 23 Fighting Illini on Monday, Nov. 7, the senior guard tied a career best with a game-high 24 points.
After the game, Shannon was asked about a moment in which he pointed to his family in the stands.
“It felt good just playing back home in Illinois. We got a great fan base here and it was very welcoming,” Shannon said. “It's just good to see my family in that crowd every game that we have here. Just a good feeling overall and we won the game so even better.”
Shannon led his teammates with 26 minutes of playing time and got to the free throw line 15 times, where he scored 13 of his points.
Despite being one of many new faces playing for the Fighting Illini this season, Shannon said his experience has led him to embrace a leadership role on a young team.
“I feel like guys look up to guys like me,” Shannon said. “When they see us perform the way we did tonight it just gives them more confidence because we’re encouraging them as we’re going along.”
Illinois defeated Eastern Illinois University 87-57 in the contest before EIU head coach Marty Simmons praised Shannon’s performance in the postgame press conference.
“Gee whiz, what an athlete,” Simmons said.
This praise was echoed by one of Shannon’s teammates, sophomore guard Coleman Hawkins, who registered the second double-double of his career in the win and scored a career-high 23 points.
“Terrence is really athletic, super quick. One move and he’s right by you,” Coleman said. “Terrence is a guy who will allow others to get open for the way he attacks the basket. Teams shrink and he’ll spray it.”
Coleman also said that Shannon has advised his teammates to go on bonding trips similar to the ones the former Red Raider experienced in Lubbock last year.
“There have been a few team meetings where he texted us to meet up and talk about what to expect,” Coleman said. “This is all on him, nobody else is asking him to do this.”
Meanwhile, McCullar also made his debut with a new team Monday night, Tech’s Big-12 rival Kansas in a matchup against the University of Omaha. The Jayhawks opened the season as the No. 5 team in the nation in the AP Preseason Poll (No. 5).
One of the few incoming transfers with experience playing in the Big 12, McCullar assumed a natural leadership position among his teammates on the Jayhawks.
“I just tell them the game of basketball,” McCullar said during Big 12 media day. “I’ve been around it for a little longer than they have, played in the Big 12, so just kind of telling them what’s coming and what to expect every day, and they listen well.”
Despite playing the least of all Jayhawk starters in the win over Omaha, McCullar recorded 10 points by shooting 3-7 from the field and 4-4 from the free throw line. The redshirt-senior guard scored the first two points of the game to give Kansas a lead that it never surrendered.
McCullar did not speak with the media after Monday night’s game, as he had done so after Kansas' exhibition match with Pittsburgh State University on Nov. 3, his first time suiting up as a Jayhawk in Kansas’ Allen Fieldhouse.
“It was great. Being on this side of it and having the crowd to feed off from was amazing,” McCullar said. “We went down a little early but got some steals and the crowd got us going.”
In the exhibition match, McCullar had five steals to help spark a Kansas team that eventually came out on top 94-63.
“I like playing on both ends of the floor and I take it very personally.” McCullar said about his defensive performance. “We have to play defense to win games and I just did what I do to try and help us win.”
McCullar’s overall talent earned him an honorable mention to the Big 12 All-Preseason team and a nomination to the Jerry West Preseason Shooting Guard of the Year Watch List, but his ability to be a lockdown defender earned him praise from Kansas’ head coach Bill Self after the exhibition match.
“I thought his hands were good. Kevin has good hands and a lot of those steals you are not going to get against some different ball clubs, but he’s got good hands. I thought he looked fast, in transition he pitched ahead and looked fast,” Self said.
Texas Tech’s men’s basketball team will rely on an influx of young talent added through the transfer portal and a new class of freshman players, but the experience of former players Kevin McCullar and Terrence Shannon Jr. will be sorely missed as the Red Raiders get closer to Big 12 play.
