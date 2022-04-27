Texas Tech’s redshirt-junior guard Kevin McCullar Jr has announced his decision to enter the transfer portal while continuing to participate in the 2022 NBA Draft process. After first declaring for the draft while simultaneously announcing his decision to maintain his collegiate eligibility, McCullar has now made it clear that he is open to exploring other programs if the need arises.
My goal & dream of playing in the NBA remains my priority! I have declared for the 2022 NBA Draft & continue to train. I have decided to enter the transfer portal before the deadline, in order to explore all options should I return and use my last 2 yrs of college eligibility.— Kevin McCullar Jr. (@Kevin_McCullar) April 27, 2022
McCullar was one of five Red Raiders last season who played under former head coach Chris Beard in the year prior, and his decision to stay in Lubbock to play for Mark Adams resulted in an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention for the second consecutive season, according to Big 12 Sports. McCullar also earned his third consecutive Academic All-Big 12 First Team award.
According to Tech Athletics, McCullar has amassed 676 points, 351 rebounds, 151 assists and 110 steals in 78 games spanning three seasons at Tech. He played in 29 games last season with 24 starts, including the first ten of the season as well as the final four.
McCullar scored a season-high 24 points after shooting 9-18 from the field against Grambling University on Nov. 12, 2021, according to Tech Athletics. He recorded 89 total assists and averaged a team-high 3.1 assists per game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.