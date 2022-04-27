Lubbock, TX (79409)

Today

Windy...showers and thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy...showers and thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.