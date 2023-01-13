Former Texas Tech point guard Mac McClung has accepted an invitation to participate in this year’s NBA Slam Dunk Contest which will take place Feb. 17-19 at the league’s All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah.
McClung currently plays for the Delaware Blue Coats of the NBA G-League, an affiliate of the Philadelphia 76ers. McClung will become the first G-League player to participate in the slam dunk contest.
Since being undrafted, the former Red Raider point guard has spent most of his time in the G-League, playing for three different teams in the developmental league. McClung was named G-League rookie of the year in the 2021-2022 season. Since he came into the league undrafted, he has had a brief stint with the Chicago Bulls and also was part of a two-way deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.
In the 2022-23 season thus far, McClung is averaging 17.6 points a game along with 2.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Blue Coats.
