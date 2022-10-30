There were more No. 5 and 15 jerseys than usual entering Jones AT&T Stadium Saturday night.
The player to don two numbers is former Red Raider Patrick Mahomes, who was inducted into the Texas Tech Hall of Fame and Ring of Honor this past weekend. Mahomes’ career at Tech ended in 2016 when he declared for the NFL Draft.
Mahomes ended up being a top 10 draft pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. Since then, he has had great success in the NFL, winning Super Bowl LIV while also being awarded the MVP of the game.
Shortly after the first half of Tech's loss to Baylor, the Ring of Honor ceremony started with a performance from the Goin’ Band from Raiderland, with the entire ensemble spelling out “Mahomes” on the field. After the performance concluded, everyone’s attention was directed to the video board where a montage played consisting of Mahomes’ highlights from his time at Tech.
Also in the montage were messages from former Tech coaches, personnel and also family members congratulating the quarterback on being inducted. After the video concluded, Mahomes’ name was unveiled in the Ring of Honor for the sold out crowd to witness.
Head coach Joey McGuire spoke on the 2019 NFL MVP attending the game for the ceremony and his interaction with the players.
“He came into the locker room, went around, told everyone good luck and shook their hands,'' McGuire said. “(Mahomes) made sure they all met him.”
McGuire also touched on Mahomes’ feelings throughout the night and his impact on the university.
“He was great on the sideline,” McGuire said. “What a great guy for this university. He was fired up to be back and I’m happy for him. It’s a big deal what happened for him tonight. Really happy for him.”
