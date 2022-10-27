In the heart of Lubbock, the name Mahomes portrays more than just a former athlete. It’s the namesake adorned by countless kids wearing the fabled red and black number five jersey, watching on from the stands dreaming of being the next Texas Tech gunslinger. It represents the mural painted on the wall of a local taco shop on the outskirts of Tech’s campus, almost as if artist Joey Martinez was Michelangelo, using the quarterback as his David. West Texas has grown to love the former Red Raider, and displays that love in a variety of ways.
Former Tech quarterback and current Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be inducted into the Texas Tech Ring of Honor and Hall of Fame Oct. 28. Mahomes will be the eighth member to join the club.
While Mahomes filled the stat sheets during his time as a Red Raider, it has been his impact on the Tech and Lubbock community that has helped his induction into the ring of honor. Director of Athletics at Texas Tech Kirby Hocutt said he's excited to welcome Mahomes back to Jones AT&T stadium.
“Patrick is an NFL MVP and Superbowl champion," Hocutt said in a public statement regarding the induction. "But he's, most importantly, a Red Raider who remains an avid supporter of our great university."
Mahomes’ charity organization “15 and the Mahomies” has made contributions to different communities in Lubbock. These include donations to the Children's Advocacy Center of the South Plains, Communities in Schools of the South Plains and the South Plains Food Bank.
On a personal level, the Chiefs quarterback has inspired Lubbock residents to pursue unique careers. Faith Douglass, a senior journalism student from Canyon and reporter for the Chiefs, said that Mahomes' time at Tech swayed her to apply for a position with Kansas City.
“With Mahomes, anytime my story assignment has anything to do with him, it's a lot easier to write," Douglass said. "Just because I definitely care more. I mean, I've been following him on Twitter for forever instead of the whole team now."
The scenery of Lubbock has found inspiration from Mahomes, including engagement between the quarterback and street art. Local artist Joey Martinez said that Mahomes went as far as to post the mural painted by Martinez on his Instagram story.
"Meeting Patrick Mahomes while he attended Texas Tech and while I attended Texas Tech made me appreciate the fact that he was very humble," Martinez said. "After he won the Superbowl, I posted on social media that I would paint a portrait after the game of him if Kansas City won. They won and I stuck to my word and instantly got recognition for it. In 2020, I was asked to paint Mahomes on University (Ave.), where I had no hesitation painting his picture again, but with more swag."
An official sellout for the Baylor game on Oct. 29 shows the excitement fans, students and residents have over Mahomes' return to the Hub City.
"Patrick Mahomes is a once-in-a-generation type talent and a deserving inductee into the ring of honor," Hocutt said in the statement. "We are so proud he is a Red Raider and can't wait to welcome him back home this fall."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.