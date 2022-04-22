Editor's Note: All information is accurate as of 7 p.m., Friday, April 22.
According to a tweet from the New Mexico Junior College, Luke Adams will leave the head coach position at New Mexico Junior College and join his father, head coach of the Texas Tech basketball team, Mark Adams, on staff with the Red Raiders.
Thank you Luke Adams for your dedication to New Mexico Junior College. NMJC wishes you the best at Texas Tech! ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/y3Mb9ybqwy— #FeelTheThunder (@NMJCTbirds) April 22, 2022
Luke Adams has more experience a part of a coaching staff when he helped coach at South Plains College and Seward County.
This is not the first time Luke Adams has donned the scarlet and black. Luke Adams walked onto the Tech court as a walk-on basketball player in 2011 to starting in seven games his rookie season, according to Tech Athletics.
Luke Adams graduated from Tech and finished his collegiate career in 2015.
In the summer of 2013, Luke Adams was on the USA Deaf National Team, playing across the world and brought home a bronze after his success on the court, according to Tech Athletics.
Luke Adams said on Twitter thanked his sister Abbie for her congratulatory remarks, but Tech Athletics has yet to announce the joining of the father-son duo.
