While the Texas Tech baseball team may have experience at Globe Life Field, having played a series of games there in each of the past three seasons, the Red Raiders will still be in relatively uncharted territory when they return to Arlington for the 2023 Big 12 Championship.
At an even 12-12 in conference play, Tech enters the eight-team tournament as a six seed, its first time finishing outside of the top three since 2014, when it finished fourth at 14-10. Things turned out well for that squad, which bounced back from an 0-2 showing at the conference tournament to win five of its next six games and advance to the program's first College World Series appearance in June.
The Red Raiders have collected three more CWS appearances since then and are confident they can get a fifth, as head coach Tim Tadlock illustrated at his final midweek press conference May 17.
"One thing about this roster and this staff is it's never been about just getting into regionals. It's always been about winning the last game and putting yourself in a position to do that," Tadlock said. "I do think this team could get hot."
Tadlock's squad will look to build upon two consecutive wins over Kansas to end the regular season, including a 15-1 drubbing in the series rubber match May 20, but it will have to do so without the comfort of its own Rip Griffin Park. The Red Raiders finished the year with a 30-8 record at "The Rip", but a modest 7-12 everywhere else, including a 1-2 mark at Minute Maid Park in Houston which served as a neutral site.
Tadlock put it simply when asked about how Tech can replicate its home success in an MLB stadium.
"Good swing decisions, good base running, putting the bat on the ball (and) hitting it on the barrel," Tadlock said Tuesday following Tech's open practice. "Playing good team offense and doing the best you can to get on base and get them in."
To open the double-elimination tournament, the Red Raiders will have another date with No. 3 seeded West Virginia, which took the series in Morgantown behind a 5-3 come-from-behind win in the rubber match. Tech led twice during the series finale, including a 3-2 advantage entering the fifth inning, but surrendered key home runs in the fifth and sixth innings to drop its final road contest of the regular season.
"I think our guys probably had a bad taste in their mouth leaving Morgantown, but (West Virginia) earned the right to win that series and played awful good," Tadlock said. "What we'd like to see is our guys go out and play at the highest level we can each day."
Leading that effort on the mound will be sophomore lefty Mason Molina, who has history at Globe Life Field. The West Coast native made his first collegiate appearance at the park in February of 2022 and returned in May to strikeout 10 across 6.2 innings against Kansas State in the first round of the conference tournament.
#TexasTech representation on the Big 12 baseball awards:First team: Gavin Kash (unanimous selection) and Kevin BazzellSecond team: Nolen Hester and Mason MolinaHonorable mention: Brandon Beckel, Gage Harrelson and Hudson WhiteAll-Freshman: Bazzell and Harrelson— Chris Williams (@ChrisWilliamsDT) May 23, 2023
He'll face a Mountaineer lineup that includes J.J. Wetherholt, who was named Big 12 Player of the Year on Tuesday. First pitch is set for 7:30 p.m.
